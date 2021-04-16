Japan to compile action plan for Fukushima water discharge this year; IAEA to be involved

Workers are seen near storage tanks for radioactive water at Tokyo Electric Power Co's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The Japanese government decided Friday to compile by the end of this year an action plan for discharging treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Following the decision Tuesday to start releasing water in small amounts in about two years' time, cabinet ministers also agreed during their first meeting on the matter to set up a working group to hold hearings to prevent unfounded rumors from causing reputational damage to marine products from the area.

"We will proactively take swift measures to deepen understanding of people in Japan and overseas," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato of the decision to discharge the water, which will be diluted before its release.

Fukushima Gov Masao Uchibori, who also attended the meeting, requested relevant ministries and agencies to "work as one to take all-out measures so that efforts to rebuild (the crisis-hit area) and dispel harmful rumors do not suffer a setback."

Those taking part affirmed their ministries and agencies will work together in monitoring radioactive materials in the treated water and foster international understanding of the discharge.

The second cabinet meeting on the issue will be held around this summer to compile an interim report on measures against reputational damage, while working group sessions will be held several times from May to hear opinions of local governments and fisheries organizations and conduct a survey on residents.

The government's decision to discharge the water, based on its claim that it poses no safety concerns, has triggered an outcry from local fishermen and neighboring countries such as China and South Korea.

The move came after years of discussions on how to dispose of more than 1 million tons of the treated water, which has accumulated at the complex after a massive earthquake and tsunami triggered a triple meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in March 2011.

Water pumped into the ruined reactors at the Fukushima plant to cool the melted fuel, mixed with rain and groundwater that has also been contaminated, is being treated using an advanced liquid processing system, or ALPS.

The process removes most radioactive materials including strontium and cesium but leaves behind tritium, which is a form of hydrogen and is said to pose little health risk in low concentrations.

IAEA to play central role

The International Atomic Energy Agency will play a central and "permanent" role in monitoring Japan's discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, Director General Rafael Grossi told Kyodo News.

He also said in an interview that the U.N. nuclear watchdog's involvement, including dispatches of experts, would lend credibility and offer reassurance about environmental safety.

"The IAEA will be at the center of this activity," including offering technical support and monitoring the safe implementation of the plan, Grossi said.

He said the organization will be present "in a permanent way" by participating in the before, during and after phases of the water discharge project, which could last several years.

The director general, who visited Fukushima last year, said he will return to the northeastern prefecture before the discharge operation starts and expressed hope that his trip would help reassure people concerned.

The Fukushima project to release "a very vast" amount of stored water is a "complex task," different from controlled water discharges by operating nuclear power plants around the world based on an agreed procedure, Grossi said.

He said it will be necessary to ascertain that all the water to be discharged has been processed "to the maximum level agreed."

"The agency is going to be managing the assistance operations side by side of course with Japanese counterparts" and will seek assistance from other international experts to "enrich the quality of the whole operation," the IAEA chief said.

"Of course Japan could do this unilaterally," Gross said, citing the country's technology and expertise. "But this would create enormous credibility gaps and problems in terms of transparency, in terms of the confidence that is needed."

"By having an international, impartial body like the IAEA accompanying, joining this preparation, these measurements and the assessment of the measurements, then this ingredient of confidence and transparency is there," he said.

"I cannot imagine a better, more efficient way to provide the international community with the necessary, timely, comprehensive information of what is going on than having the IAEA involved," the director general said.

