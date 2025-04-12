 Japan Today
national

Japan to conduct 1st domestic land-to-ship missile training in June

TOKYO

Japan will conduct its first-ever surface-to-ship missile training within the country in June, the Ground Self-Defense Force said, amid efforts to beef up its defense capabilities in the face of China's assertiveness in the region.

During the exercise, the GSDF will use Type-88 guided missiles aimed at targets at sea, fitting them with inert practice rounds that do not explode on impact.

Since the missiles have a range of around 100 kilometers, training has until now been conducted outside Japan, such as in the United States and Australia, out of various considerations, a GSDF official said.

A GSDF brigade based in Hokkaido, northern Japan, will hone its skills through the exercise, which will not be subject to restrictions on troop numbers or transportation since it is being held domestically. The official said the exact location of the training is still under discussion.

The GSDF also possesses Type-12 land-to-ship guided missiles, but the Defense Ministry is in the process of developing an upgraded version of the weapon with an extended range of 1,000 km.

The upgraded weapons are intended as long-range missiles, as Japan seeks to acquire "counterstrike capabilities" to directly target enemy territory in an emergency.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

