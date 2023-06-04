Japan to consider allowing tattooed youths to join SDF

The government will consider allowing tattooed youths to join the Japan Self-Defense Forces if they are otherwise qualified, as the SDF faces a chronic personnel shortage amid the low birthrate.
A senior Defense Ministry official recently admitted the need at a parliamentary session reviewing the current guideline banning people from applying to be an SDF cadet if they have tattoos, which are generally considered taboo in Japan.
The official's response came after an upper house lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party pointed to the need to study removing such a ban to secure much-needed personnel.
"Rejecting applicants just because they have tattoos poses a problem in terms of enhancing the human resources base," said Masahisa Sato, noting the serious shortage of SDF cadets.
"There are various kinds, including fashion tattoos like a small flower or one's own name," the former senior Ground Self-Defense Force officer said.
Although small tattoos have gradually become popular among Japanese youth, many often associate them, especially those covering the entire body, with yakuza crime syndicates or other antisocial groups.
Kazuhito Machida, head of the ministry's Personnel and Education Bureau, said the government needs to consider reviewing the rule, given the nation's declining birthrate, which hit a record low below 800,000 last year.
With Japan facing a growingly severe security environment amid issues such as China's rapid military buildup and North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, the government has repeatedly emphasized securing enough SDF members.
The ministry recruits mainly high school graduates as cadets, but the number of applicants has been on a declining trend due to the falling birthrate and more people seeking higher education.© KYODO
Yubaru
Funny thing, just like so many other "unwritten laws" here, there are NO laws against them, just "tradition".
So they have to create a law that allows something that isnt illegal in the first place. Oh so Japanese!
antifun
Necessity for the labor of all the discrimated people, not respect for basic human rights will bring this country to the 21st century step by step.
divinda
More likely the reason is not to let them "join" but to make them fully eligible if there is a draft.
Moonraker
Old people, the ones who care about this, seem to listen to all kinds of trite warnings and messages on TV, so why not have a brief campaign telling them that tattoos are only rarely associated with crime gangs. This whole fallacy could be put to bed inside a month.
Disillusioned
the need to study removing such a ban to secure much-needed personnel.
So, again we see Japan changing it's 'traditions' for convenience or profit.
This whole stigma about tattoos is absurdly ridiculous. Of course, it's the association with the yakuza that created the stigma but a girl with a butterfly tattooed on her butt could hardly be considered a hard core gangster. The irony is, there are many hard core gangsters who do not have tattoos and are walking amongst Japanese people every day.
badmoonrising
If the idea of these squares is that tattooed people are thugs, then why wouldn’t you let them be your war henchmen.
FizzBit
The idea of getting a tattoo is purely a phony copy and paste low self-esteem boost by mimicking some other low self-esteem or weak "follow me" celebrity. Hopefully most of the young adults won't fall for it.
sakurasuki
Tatoo won't interfering solder, airmen, marines or sailor to combat Chinese and North Korean in the first place, so why banning from the beginning. It's only just because tradition?
antifun
Kind of funny to complain about the copy pastiness of tattoos in a country where all expressions of individuality is institutionally sucked out of people and we are left with the scenes at entrance ceremonies of corps. Time for this discriminative and objectively stupid "tradition" to die.
sakurasuki
Last recruitment period only can get less half from target, where real target was around 9200 new personnel. Overall figure SDF was short 23 thousands personnel. So what next after tattoo policy, they will recruit someone with prior?
