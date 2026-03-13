Japan to consider legalizing use of birth surnames alone after marriage

The Japanese government on Friday approved a plan to consider legalizing the use of birth surnames alone in official documents by married people, while maintaining the requirement for couples to share the same surname after marriage.

Business leaders and opposition political parties have been advocating the introduction of a system allowing spouses to choose separate surnames, noting that married women, in particular, are often burdened by social inconveniences, such as being unable to open bank accounts under the maiden names they continue to use at work.

Japan currently allows former surnames to appear alongside new surnames on official identification documents such as driver's licenses and passports, following government moves to expand the use of former names amid public outcry over the issue.

Hitoshi Kikawada, minister in charge of gender equality, told a press conference that making legal the use of birth surnames alone would help reduce "the number of people who face inconveniences or disadvantages due to the name change after marriage."

The minister did not clarify when a related bill would be submitted to parliament.

Masashi Jimbo, general secretary of Japan's largest labor union, Rengo, criticized the plan, saying it "will not fundamentally solve the problem (of name change) nor will it gain the understanding of the international community."

The plan -- part of the latest basic plan for gender equality adopted by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Cabinet -- was revised without sufficient deliberation, Jimbo added.

The issue of allowing married couples to keep separate surnames has been a divisive one in Japan. Takaichi, a staunch conservative, has been cautious about it, with some in her ruling Liberal Democratic Party concerned that it would undermine family cohesion and traditional values.

After her landslide election victory on Feb. 8 and forming a new Cabinet, Takaichi instructed relevant ministers to lay the groundwork for allowing birth surnames alone on official documents.

© KYODO