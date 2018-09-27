Japan to continue to push resumption of commercial whaling

A senior Japanese whaling negotiator said Thursday that Tokyo will continue to push for a resumption of commercial whaling despite the recent defeat of its proposal by the International Whaling Commission.
Fisheries negotiator Hideki Moronuki said the IWC should represent both conservation interests and backers of sustainable use of resources, and not act as if it were an anti-whaling group.
IWC imposed a ban on commercial whaling in the 1980s because of dwindling stocks. Japan has instead conducted what it calls research whaling, and says stocks have recovered enough that commercial hunts should resume. Its proposal to do so was defeated at an IWC meeting in Brazil on Sept 14.
Japan has long depended on fisheries resources and made efforts for their sustainable use, Moronuki said. "If we give up achieving the sustainable use of marine life resources, including whales, Japan will encounter serious difficulties in food security," he said at a news conference in Tokyo.
Moronuki said whaling should not be an exception to the rules of sustainable use of fisheries resources.
Japanese officials have criticized what they call the whaling commission's lack of tolerance of diverse views on whaling and its inability to resolve the long divide between conservationists and supporters of whale use.
After the vote, Japanese officials said they had no choice but to consider "all options," hinting at the possibility of leaving the IWC, although Japan has previously made similar warnings without quitting.
Moronuki refused to say whether Japan is seriously considering leaving the organization.
Japan has hunted whales for centuries. It has reduced its catch following international protests and declining demand for whale meat at home.
Japan annually consumes about 5,000 tons of whale meat from its research hunts, Moronuki said. He declined to say whether a country with an aging and shrinking population can develop a sustainable whaling industry if it returns to commercial hunts.
Japan's Antarctic catch is now capped at 333 whales — about a third of the quota before a 2014 International Court of Justice ruling that Japanese research whaling wasn't scientific enough.
Opponents say Japan's research whaling is a cover for commercial whaling because the whale meat is sold for food.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
7 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
And the majority of the world will continue to push back against the resumption of commercial whaling.
The facts demonstrate there is little demand for whale products.
koiwaicoffee
And exactly why? I don't see Japanese eating whale fish anyway, apart from the occasional izakaya dish. Who behind pushing this whaling agenda so much?
Yubaru
The only reason why they will continue to push for something that just about everyone else is against, is ONLY because other countries are telling Japan no.
Sad part though is that the world is unwilling to sanction Japan for whaling, if they would, there might be a change here!
OssanAmerica
There are 195 countries on this planet. Of which only 98 are members of the IWC. Among those 41 voted against, and 27 for. With 2 abstaining. I don't see how you can claim "the majority of the world". The "majority of IWC members" would be accurate.
The only thing that is demonstrated is that there is little demand for whale products in anti-whaling nations, which is kind of obvious. If there is little demand in whaling counties then natural supply and demand will dictate whether whaling will continue or cease.
Osaka_Doug
I was wondering the same thing. I have never heard a reason why from anyone! If they give press conferences they should say why whaling is so important. The officials cannot because it seems just a political reason. I would say the current nationalist government running Japan at the moment regards whale meat as a traditional food of the past . The government is pushing the population be more "patriotic" even if this means going against current thinking of the population. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uzBXubWVLng
In a recent update of a textbook for elementary kids, the government asked that photos of a bakery be changed to a more traditional Japanese sweets shop. Those against the push are labeled anti-Japanese.
In addition to the izakaya dishes, I've seen whale meat sold in cans like tuna and as fresh sashumi pieces at the supermarket, but I've never seen anyone buy it.
It better to see these beautiful creatures in the wild providing nutrients to the sea ecosystem than at the supermarket.
Chip Star
Point well made, and duly noted. Thanks for the correction.
This is true in a truly free market, but does not hold up in a market that receives subsidies.
seadog538
Why is it that nobody is concerned about the sea lions being killed and put into cans in Hokkaido?