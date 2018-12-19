Japan to control flight routes in U.S. military airspace over Tokyo

Japan is set to agree with the United States that it will control new commercial flight routes in the U.S. military-controlled airspace near Tokyo's Haneda airport, officials said Tuesday.
"We are in the final phase of negotiations with the United States," transport minister Keiichi Ishii told a press conference. Tokyo aims to open the new routes in the spring of 2020.
The transport ministry has been negotiating with the United States for increased control of the airspace over Tokyo and its vicinity, which U.S. forces have managed since the postwar period, to boost international flight services ahead of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.
The upcoming agreement will not include the return of the airspace to Japan, the officials said.
The flight restrictions by the United States have forced numerous commercial flights using Haneda airport to detour or fly at certain altitudes to avoid it, causing air traffic congestion.
The government plans to expand the annual arrival and departure slots at Haneda by up to 39,000 from the current 447,000 in time for the major sporting events.
The United States has been returning parts of the airspace it controls to Japan over the years, most recently in 2008 under a 2006 bilateral accord on the realignment of the U.S. military presence in Japan. The return in 2008 is estimated to have allowed Haneda flights to slash some 7,200 hours of flight time annually.
The new routes will go through part of the Yokota Radar Approach Control airspace, which is controlled by the U.S. military headquartered at the Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo.
The airspace, just west of the airport, has six different levels in altitudes between 2,450 and 7,000 meters and stretches over Tokyo and eight other prefectures.
Although the United States had already agreed to Japanese control, negotiations have dragged on as both sides have tried to grapple with how to effectively implement control over flight routes, according to knowledgeable sources.
Since the new flight routes will be set over central Tokyo areas, some residents have voiced concern about excessive noise and parts possibly falling from aircraft.
The transport ministry is planning to hold briefing sessions for local residents in Tokyo, Saitama and Kanagawa prefectures from December to next February.© KYODO
7 Comments
Insane Wayne
Excellent! The US is preparing to leave Japan. It’s a small step, but a step in the right direction!
Yubaru
Not quite, and this is not as simple as just "giving it back". The enormous number of commercial and military aircraft that fly over this country on a daily basis would amaze most people. Just use the flight tracker app and take a look.
Having two different entities controlling the airspace raises a host of problems and taking the time to get it right is the only way to go.
macv
I hope US does pull military out of Japan let them defend themselves
extanker
No, don't worry, only American aircraft are noisy and have parts fall off. Japanese aircraft never have those problems.
OssanAmerica
Some people hope to see Japan as defenseless as possible vis-a-vis China and North Korea.
Udondashi
Some people hope to see Japan as defenseless as possible vis-a-vis China and North Korea.
Japan should bulding your atomic bomb and this country is able to defend itself, is not something the U.S. government interferes with internal affairs of Japan.
Matt Hartwell
LOL Delusional thinking.
There could be a re-calibration of the U.S presence in Japan as Japan itself rebuilds its military.
Swapping different assets in and out to make sure everything is covered and to make for a stronger whole, but there will be no withdrawal.