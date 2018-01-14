Japan to curb asylum seekers' right to work from Monday

Japan will limit asylum seekers' right to work from Monday, making changes to its refugee system that are likely to swell the numbers of those in detention centers, the justice ministry said, prompting refugee groups to flag humanitarian concerns.
The move to tighten one of the developed world's toughest refugee systems, which accepted just 10 during the period from January to September last year, is a bid to clamp down on what Japan views as a system of back-door immigration.
From Monday, the right to work is to be limited only to those Japan regards as bonafide refugees, while repeat applicants and those failing initial checks will be held in detention centers after their permission to stay in Japan expires, the justice ministry said.
"We want to focus on responding appropriately to refugees that need protection," Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a news conference, adding that the changes do not mean the government will be reluctant to accept refugees.
Asylum seekers with valid visas now receive renewable permits to work in Japan while their refugee claims are reviewed -- a system the government says has spurred people to seek asylum as a means of finding jobs.
With its shrinking population and high barriers to blue-collar immigration, Japan is grappling with the tightest labor demand in decades.
This has spawned a "gray" labor market, in which worker-strapped companies hire asylum seekers to make up the numbers, Reuters' investigations have found.
The number of asylum seekers in Japan has risen steadily in recent years to a record, with more than 14,000 applicants between January and September last year, an increase of almost 80% from the year earlier period, ministry data shows.
About 60% of those asylum seekers would not qualify for work permits under the new system, said justice ministry official Tetsuya Hagioka, who oversees the refugee system.
The changes, which could lead to more detentions, will affect only those who seek asylum after Monday, Hagioka said, adding that current holders of work permits can continue working while their claims are reviewed.
Japan's immigration detention centers held 417,383 people in 2016, the latest year for which data is available. The figure includes those detained more than once during the year, however.
Activists say cracking down on asylum seekers looking for work will not resolve the issue, however.
"The abuse of the refugee system stems from the fundamental fact that Japan suffers from labor shortages and yet does not accept foreign workers," said Eri Ishikawa, of the Japan Association for Refugees.
"We are greatly worried about the government threatening the asylum seekers' livelihood without addressing this core issue."© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Aly Rustom
a system of back-door immigration?? Just 10 people were accepted last year! How can you call that a system of back door immigration? As for the trainee visa BS, shouldn't they be clamping down on that??
Shumatsu_Samurai
You clearly didn't read the article properly. The concern is that people are applying for asylum purely to use the right to work whilst their claim is being decided. It also sounds like even if your asylum claim is rejected, under the old rules you can just repeat/amend it the asylum claim and gain the right to work again.
It certainly seems reasonable to me that if someone is filing a second/third asylum claim, they be denied the right to work - at least if they're fed and housed in an immigration centre in the meantime.
Wolfpack
No worries. The “ refugee groups” can use the money they usually spend on lawyers and buy plane tickets to Canada and Germany. They are begging for these immigrants. Merkel and Trudeau will happily foist upon there own poor and middle class the responsibility to take care of these unfortunate people. Sadly, there is no room for them at their posh estates.
maybeperhapsyes
Japan's immigration detention centers held 417,383 people in 2016
I had to read that twice. Still reading it now! Surely this is a typo?
That cannot be right. If it is, then that is truly horrifying.
Alfie Noakes
https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/japan-subaru/
Lots of companies making money by exploiting these asylum seekers....
kurisupisu
Japanese people (around 60% of those white collar ones,I ask )do not want refugees living and working free.
I would assume that the number would be higher for unemployed and blue collar.....
kawabegawa198
Good on Japan. Japanese people look at the mess of western Europe with its "refugee" problems and they don't want that coming to these shores.
SaikoPhysco
Go to you tube.... search for foreigners in Japan and you'll find videos on how foreigners should act when in Japan. If you've lived in Japan or have been here often you will quickly learn that Japan is a very reserved place where social norms and following them is quite important. Already I've seen videos of Japanese reacting to a higher number of Tourists... many of their reactions are negative... not overly negative but somewhat. They also understand that the tourist money is helping the economy. Japan is still 97% Japanese and again, they are sensitive to obeying social / cultural norms. If immigration of any sort is greatly increased, you know the Japanese media will follow this population and report whether or not they are assimilating without a problem or causing problems. I worry about backlash if they cause problems and I think the Japanese Government also does. This is why the Japanese strictly manage immigration... because they know this homogeneous country could quickly anger if they feel their way of life to be threatened. Just my opinion.
Reckless
Should let the UN determine if the asylum seeker has a valid claim. Japan's standard is too strict.
Tom
"We want to focus on responding appropriately to refugees that need protection," Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a news conference...."
As Japan's Schindler turns in his grave.
M3M3M3
Japan's stadard is exactly the same as every other signatory to the UN convention: a well-founded fear of persecution based on race, religion, national origin, political opinion. The burden of proof rests with the applicant.
The only unique thing Japan does is actually enforce the convention. They do not give people the benefit of the doubt simply because it would be too expensive to deport them.
nakanoguy01
"exploit" is a bit harsh. these fake asylum seekers are only looking to make a quick buck, yen, while in japan. they, the asylum seekers, have been the ones that are exploiting the loophole in the immigration system.
Luddite
How do you know they are fake? They aren't judged genuine or not until they have gone through the asylum process, you've just decided using your prejudices. They shouldn't bother with trials anymore, just have you deciding the verdict.
RealCDN
Wolfpack - no, do not send them to Canada. Trudeau is an idiot.
AgentX
This figure is extremely concerning.
chugmagaga
Shame on you Japan, get out of the Island mentality. Japanese were granted asylum in many countries during the war. It is your turn to return the favor to the world.
trinklets2
@aly rustom, clamp down also on student visas. Safe to say that majority if not almost all on student visas without govt sponsored scholarships are just using it as a way to find work here. As students , they're allowed to work for just 3 or 4 hrs a day. Most abuse it and work two jobs at 4 hrs each without paying up to social security and proper taxes. I just remember in one obentoya I worked, when my job was over at 4AM(which wasn't even come to 8hrs), I was told to just go home after 4AM while a student in my same line was asked to gambatte kudasai 5 ji made. Surely the Hancho San was playing favorites since I was newer than the Vietnamese man in his early 20's. But she didn't even consider that I was paying up for my social security insurance and the right taxes and all things even my train fare deducted, my take home pay was just a bit over 10man. I don7t think it's the company's fault at all. Some people working in the company aren't aware of the impact of their playing favorites to the whole labor market. Quite unfair! I don7t feel anger towards any particular group per se. It's just that most are taking advantage of the humane side of the J People to the detriment of people like me who are ordinary workers to the point of making the labor market worse!
Pukey2
It beats me why anyone would try to seek asylum in Japan, knowing what's happening now. People in true danger should know there are other countries which are more welcoming and have a heart.
nakanoguy01
because i actually read, and processed, the article, unlike yourself.
About 60% of those asylum seekers would not qualify for work permits under the new system, said justice ministry official Tetsuya Hagioka,
bullfighter
Extremely unlikely. If that was indeed the case the UN, Amnesty International, and any number of domestic and foreign agencies would be running with this issue.
Japan has only three detention centres. Their total capacity is 1800. Even if these facilities were overloaded they could not begin to hold 417,383. Japan does not come close to having that kind of holding capacity in conventional prisons.
Goodlucktoyou
europe is in a state of decay because of bush/bliar world intervention. but europe is experienced with economic migrants, crime, , shoplifting, human trafficking, far right groups, blah, blah, blah.
Japan has been a safe haven for 99.2% of japanese. a sudden influx of unemployed, non speaking immigrants who are accustomed to a daily life of murder, extortion, rape and bombings...we need time to integrate these poor people.
but, we have to help them, just make a plan and do preparation. recently i meet so many Napalese (nagoya), they study japanese better than me. they work so hard on their student visa, 100 hours a week, but, they try hard to integrate.
bogva
Quite complicated puzzle to solve.
I would ask - why use tax payer's money for those detention centers and feeding half million people a year?
Why not regulate foreign workers market and let private corporations pay for them?
Jimizo
That’s one of the tragedies of this whole issue. Europe’s problems have hardened attitudes worldwide towards those genuinely seeking asylum.
It is certainly an overreaction, but genuine concerns are understandable.
Europe has become the poster boy of what not to do.
cucashopboy
Extremely unlikely. If that was indeed the case the UN, Amnesty International, and any number of domestic and foreign agencies would be running with this issue.
Japan has only three detention centres. Their total capacity is 1800. Even if these facilities were overloaded they could not begin to hold 417,383. Japan does not come close to having that kind of holding capacity in conventional prisons.
I agree, maybe JT could look into the accuracy of the figure, which is several times higher than the population of ordinary prisoners in Japan.
TigersTokyoDome
The so-called jobs boom in Japan is a myth. The real reason why so many vacancies are unfilled is because most jobs are low paid so candidates are not interested, and most vacancies are out of scope for women, especially those with children. The reason for the many unfilled vacancies is due to Japanese companies remaining behind the times, not because there are not enough candidates.
Alex Einz
Exactly, great move by the government to clamp down on these low paid migrant jobs.
Companies should be forced to pay reasonable salaries and once thats accomplished they will soon find out there are more than enough people to employ.
Under current system ( and tax legislation is partially at fault ) at certain pay bracket , working would result in receiving less actual money , hence people dont wont to work.
Aly Rustom
Well if they are sooo concerned about BS claims to work, they should start to clamp down FIRST on the slave labor trainee visa. No?
Really? Ever been housed in an immigration asylum center?? They're not as cosy as you might think
Yubaru
Omotenashi Japanese style. They only want you here for the short term, and are welcoming and friendly, as long as you don't overstay your visit.
Alex Einz
Yubaru exactly! is there anything wrong with that? That should be the norm, or would you be fine me coming over to urs without invite, setting up my bed at your dining room and expect you to feed and cloth me...?
Mar044
Japan should dictate it's own review process on who they allow in and the standards they accept or don't accept on.
Aly Rustom
Of course there has to be extreme vettting for the welfare of the country. And yes there needs to be time to allow them to integrate. But the key issue is to not slam the door in their faces.
Yubaru
Seems to me you got something wrong here, they were "invited" the minute immigration allowed them into the country, so the rest of your comparison or analogy is off the mark. But for discussion sake here;
You are "welcome" to my home, so long as you are willing to work, pay your "taxes", do nothing illegal, and be a productive member of my household. The minute you don't follow those rules, your butt is out the door!
Oh and these folks are not requesting the government feed and cloth them, they are more than willing to work for that.
Aly Rustom
Very well said Yubaru! Very well said!
Jonathan Prin
Japan applies its rule strictly, which makes what Japan is: rules that are not the sale if you cannot grasp and implement the Japanese style.
Yubaru
This is the joke of the day for me here folks! "Japan applies it's rules strictly" you say? If that was even close to the truth, then pray tell why these folks are allowed to live in limbo for years? Why all the bs around internship visa status, and I am JUST referring to the topic here.
To intimately "grasp" the Japanese style one must learn to implement the Japanese style of "damn near everything here is a grey area" until you or someone starts making too much noise or is a nuisance!