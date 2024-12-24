Japan to cut 60% of emissions by FY2035, but experts call for more

The Japanese government on Tuesday won an approval for a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by fiscal 2035 from fiscal 2013 levels, but rejected calls for it to pursue a more ambitious target.

At a joint meeting of the Environment Ministry and the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, officials and experts also agreed to a longer-term target of a 73 percent reduction by fiscal 2040.

The targets, criticized by some expert participants of the meeting as insufficient to meet global climate goals, are in their final stages of preparation and are set to be submitted to the United Nations by February 2025.

The government outlined sector-specific emissions reduction goals for fiscal 2040 compared to the levels in fiscal 2013, including cuts of 74 to 83 percent in the business sector, 64 to 82 percent in transportation, and 71 to 81 percent in households.

Discussions on the targets began in June. Experts have argued that the proposal is inadequate, citing estimates that Japan must contribute a 66 percent reduction by fiscal 2035 to meet the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels.

An Environment Ministry official defended the proposal, saying, "It is an ambitious plan, and we are committed to pursuing both emissions reductions and economic growth simultaneously."

Japan's current target is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46 percent by fiscal 2030 compared with the fiscal 2013 levels, with a longer-term aim of achieving net zero by 2050.

Government officials explained that reaching the 2050 net zero emissions goal requires gradual reductions from fiscal 2013 levels, with interim targets of a 60 percent cut by fiscal 2035 and a 73 percent cut by fiscal 2040.

© KYODO