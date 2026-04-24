 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/Wako Megumi
national

Japan to cut passport application fees from July to encourage overseas travel

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's parliament enacted revisions to the passport law on Friday, lowering application fees in a bid to encourage overseas travel, especially among younger people.

The amendments were approved by a unanimous vote at a plenary session of the House of Councillors. The government hopes the move will help to raise Japan's relatively low passport holder rate.

Under the revised law, the fee for a 10-year passport for applicants aged 18 and older will drop to 9,300 yen from the current 16,300 yen for applications submitted at service counters.

The lower fees will apply to applications submitted from July 1.

Five-year passports will be limited to applicants aged under 18. The current fees of 11,300 yen for those aged 12 to 17 and 6,300 yen for children under 12 will be replaced by a single fee of 4,800 yen for counter applications.

Online applicants will receive a 400 yen discount regardless of passport type.

The law also includes a provision requiring application fees to be reviewed after about three years.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: “Foreign Passports This Way” and Other Everyday Moments in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

New Rules for Language Students in Japan From 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Will Pay You ¥20,000 to Use Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week in Japan: Dates, Meaning and What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Tomioka Silk Mill: An Easy Day Trip to Gunma

GaijinPot Blog

Opinion

Overtourism in Japan: Can Tourists Help Fix It?

GaijinPot Blog

Nicchu Line Weeping Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Travel

Takami Village

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Startup Visa (2026): How to Start a Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki City Apple Park

GaijinPot Travel