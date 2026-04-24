Japan to cut passport application fees from July to encourage overseas travel

Japan's parliament enacted revisions to the passport law on Friday, lowering application fees in a bid to encourage overseas travel, especially among younger people.

The amendments were approved by a unanimous vote at a plenary session of the House of Councillors. The government hopes the move will help to raise Japan's relatively low passport holder rate.

Under the revised law, the fee for a 10-year passport for applicants aged 18 and older will drop to 9,300 yen from the current 16,300 yen for applications submitted at service counters.

The lower fees will apply to applications submitted from July 1.

Five-year passports will be limited to applicants aged under 18. The current fees of 11,300 yen for those aged 12 to 17 and 6,300 yen for children under 12 will be replaced by a single fee of 4,800 yen for counter applications.

Online applicants will receive a 400 yen discount regardless of passport type.

The law also includes a provision requiring application fees to be reviewed after about three years.

© KYODO