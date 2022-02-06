Japan to decide COVID quasi-emergency extension in 1st half of week

Japan plans to decide whether to extend a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 prefectures in the first half of this week, government sources said Sunday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida affirmed the plan during talks with health minister Shigeyuki Goto and related ministers, the sources said, as the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 17,526 daily coronavirus cases in the capital, the highest tally for a Sunday.
Kishida instructed Noriko Horiuchi, minister in charge of promoting vaccine rollouts, to speed up administering third shots to cope with the new wave of infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
The government is considering extending the quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 prefectures by two weeks or to the end of the month from the original end date of Feb. 13.
The 12 prefectures are Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, which border the capital, as well as Gunma, Niigata, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Kagawa, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Miyazaki.
If any of the 13 local authorities do not wish to extend the emergency, the government will respect such intent.
Quasi-emergency measures involve restricting business hours of restaurants and bars, as well as a request to refrain from nonessential travel between prefectures in an effort to reduce strain on the medical system.© KYODO
Mr Kipling
Who are they trying to kid? Numbers going up, hospitalizations going up. The outbreak is predicted to peak at the end of the month... Put the farm on it.
Of course they are going to extend..... Why the slow release of bad news?
TokyoJoe
It's a pantomime isn't it.
Fiddlers
Stop just picking on bars and restaurants !
sf2k
it's funny how this is worded, like the news is that they'll make a decision. Oh and they hate alcohol and karaoke so that will be punished. Seems like they take any opportunity to slag on those no matter the reason
Zoroto
What's the criteria for a decision?
There is a minister who in charge of "promoting vaccine rollouts"???
Is this a joke?
Zoroto
In Japan, pondering, contemplating, planning, etc, is always news. Otherwise there would be nothing else they could write about what these inept people running this country are actually doing.
Aly Rustom
So let me get this right- the gov is going to deliberate and discuss the extension of REQUESTING the restricting of business hours of bars and restaurants and REQUESTING people not travel between prefectures.
And even if they did extend that request local gov can choose to not extend it themselves, in which case you have to ask yourselves "what's the frigging point"
Good point
Yes. Its Japan.
Dochira
The slow release of information a familiar pattern:
We are not considering extension;
We are not considering extension at this time;
We will consult with experts on extending and make an appropriate decision;
We will make a decision on extending based on all available information;
We will extend.
As long as you can decode it, you can stay a step ahead.
:)
Hiro
Congratulation. Good luck to all athletes. No need to be gloomy all day. Nothing wrong with a bit of joy in these hard times.