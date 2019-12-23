Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan to bestow decoration on doctor killed in Afghanistan

TOKYO

The government said Monday it will bestow a decoration on Tetsu Nakamura, the Japanese aid worker who was killed in a shooting earlier this month in Afghanistan.

The 73-year-old physician will be awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a news conference.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will also give a letter of gratitude to honor "Dr Nakamura's years of significant achievement for the development of Afghanistan" in a ceremony to be held on Friday, the top government spokesman said.

Gold Rays with Rosette ranks as the fourth highest among six decorations in the Rising Sun order awarded for achievements in international relations and other fields.

Nakamura had been providing medical aid near the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan for years, while involved in the construction of irrigation channels and tree-planting activities after a drought hit Afghanistan in 2000.

Recognizing his contributions, the Afghan government commended the Japanese doctor last year.

On Dec 4, Nakamura, who headed the Peshawar-kai aid group based in the city of Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, and five Afghans including his driver were killed as armed men attacked their vehicles in Jalalabad in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

It's a nice and heart warming gesture. I met this man and everything I know of him would suggest he would never be interested in receiving such a medal called the "Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette" But hefty donation from Japan to the Afghan people in his name would be a better option. Or a foundation of some sort.

The Nobel is out due to:

Statutes of the Nobel Foundation stipulate that a Prize cannot be awarded posthumously, unless death has occurred after the announcement of the Nobel Prize.

Can't an exception be made in this case?

