national

Japan to donate 1 mil doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Philippines

MANILA

The Philippines will receive one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines next month provided by Japan, its ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation said on Tuesday.

"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay," the ambassador posted on his official Twitter account posted. The vaccines will be delivered on July 8.

The same government said yesterday a shortage of Moderna vaccines in Japan would happen if were to resume allowing applications for the company inoculation program that it suspended due to supply bottlenecks.

Yeah, that makes sense. One thing is clear: urgency and the health and safety of people in Japan is not the govt's top priority.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why Japan won't give Philippines, Pfizer or Moderna one?

https://www.health.gov.au/initiatives-and-programs/covid-19-vaccines/is-it-true/is-it-true-does-the-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-cause-blood-clots

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If they are not going to use in Japan then best give away before they expire.

I am still waiting for my vaccine coupon to be sent so would have been happy to have had the choice to have an AstraZeneca one.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan has been noticeably generous with a vaccine that no-one here wants.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

