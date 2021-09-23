Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks in a pre-recorded message that was played during the U.N. General Assembly, Sustainable Development Goals, at U.N. headquarters, in New York. Photo: UNTV via AP
national

Japan to donate 30 mil additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO

Japan will provide 30 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other countries as part of international efforts to ensure fair access to the life-saving shots, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday.

The pledge, made at a virtual summit on the pandemic hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, brings Japan's total commitments to 60 million doses.

Japan has already delivered more than 23 million domestically-made doses of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine, about half of which were sent directly to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The other half were distributed through the COVAX Facility, a U.N.-backed program providing shots to poor countries, for which Japan has also pledged $1 billion in funding.

According to the Foreign Ministry, that makes Japan the world's third-largest contributor of doses as of September, behind the United States and China and ahead of India and Britain.

Suga said Japan has been helping other countries shore up their coronavirus response by supplying oxygen concentrators and ventilators and "will continue such assistance in order to overcome this public health crisis."

Japan has also focused on "Last One Mile Support," which includes providing refrigerated trucks and other cold chain equipment necessary to distribute vaccines to remote areas.

Pretty close to what Biden is giving minus a decimal or two.

Some Japanese firms have great cold chain logistic technology. They can contribute to global vax distributions.

Some Japanese firms have great cold chain logistic technology. They can contribute to global vax distributions.

Covid isn't just infectious; it's highly contagious, devastating, deadly.

Hope these aren’t contaminated baccines.

Or even vaccines….

