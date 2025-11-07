 Japan Today
Image: iStock/y-studio
national

Japan to draft toilet ratio guidelines to cut women's restroom lines

TOKYO

Japan's infrastructure ministry has decided to draft guidelines on the appropriate ratio of female and male toilets in public facilities by the end of this fiscal year, aiming to shorten waiting times for women.

At the first meeting of a government panel studying ways to ease congestion at women's toilets, the ministry pledged to assess factors such as waiting times, user profiles and overseas benchmarks to help facility operators improve layouts.

A ministry survey conducted over two months through September found that 47.4 percent of women cited "having to wait in line" at large commercial facilities as frustrating, compared with 17.7 percent of men, underscoring a gender gap in toilet access in Japan.

In some other countries, central governments mandate more toilets for women than men depending on the type of building, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said.

At Thursday's meeting, examples of flexible restroom management were introduced, including highway service areas that switch some stalls from men's to women's use depending on the time of day, which the ministry plans to incorporate into the new guidelines.

Most public facilities in Japan allocate equal floor space to men's and women's restrooms, even though urinals, being smaller fixtures, allow for higher capacity in men's facilities.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

