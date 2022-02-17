Kishida says Japan will ease border controls; daily entry cap to be raised to 5,000

Japan announced Thursday it will ease its tough COVID-19 border controls by increasing the number of people allowed to enter each day and reducing quarantine requirements following criticism that its current policy is unscientific and xenophobic.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the daily entry cap will be raised to 5,000, including Japanese citizens and foreign residents, from the current 3,500 beginning March 1. The decision is good news for foreign scholars, exchange students and business travelers who have been unable to enter, but does not cover tourists.
"It's not realistic to ease the measures all at once," Kishida said. He said Japan will study when it can start allowing in foreign tourists while gradually expanding entries of non-tourists. He did not give a timeline.
He said quarantine requirements for entrants with a negative COVID-19 tests and a booster shot will be shortened to three days from the current seven, and those from areas with few omicron cases can skip self-isolation.
Japan has banned nearly all entry of non-resident foreigners since early in the pandemic. The country, which saw a significant decrease in infections in the fall, briefly announced an easing in November but quickly reversed that decision after the omicron variant emerged in other countries.
Kishida said Japan will decide on a further easing of border controls based on a scientific assessment of the Omicron variant, infection levels in and outside Japan and quarantine measures taken by other countries.
Infection rates are stabilizing but not slowing fast enough, Kishida said. "Now is the most difficult time to cope. I seek cooperation from everyone for just a little longer so we can overcome this difficulty," he said.
Most of Japan is currently under virus-related restrictions. Infections only recently started to show signs of slowing, likely because of delayed booster shots.
Nationwide, Japan reported 91,006 new cases on Wednesday, down slightly from a week earlier, after cases exceeded 100,000 on Feb 5.
But experts say the infections are continuing to burden Japan's medical systems, which tend to be overwhelmed easily because COVID-19 treatment is limited to public or major hospitals.
Japan has become one of the world's most difficult countries to enter and critics compare it to the sakoku locked-country policy of xenophobic warlords who ruled Japan in the 17th to 19th centuries.
Current border rules - scheduled to remain in place until the end of February - allow in only Japanese nationals and foreigners with residency permits. The policy has triggered protests from foreign students and scholars, about 150,000 of whom have been affected.
Japanese and foreign business groups have also protested to the government, saying the prolonged border closure has affected investment, business deals, product development and deliveries.
Experts say the rules are hurting Japan's national interest and delaying the recovery of Japan's pandemic-hit economy.
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel praised the decision to ease border restrictions. He said it will benefit students who are "essential for building long-term people-to-people connections" between the two countries, as well as business travelers who are "vital for ensuring the economic ties" between Japan and other countries, including the United States.
Many Japanese have been supportive of the tight border controls because they think troubles such as the pandemic come from outside the island nation. Kishida's stringent controls are widely seen as politically motivated to gain public support for his governing party in July parliamentary elections.
Kishida's government, however, faces criticism of its slow distribution of booster vaccines due to a delayed decision to reduce the interval between the first two shots and the third to six months from an initially planned eight.
Kishida has set a target of 1 million doses a day by the end of February.
Only about 12% of Japan's population has received their third shots. Experts say the low vaccination rate contributes to a growing number of serious cases and deaths among elderly patients.
faranglaos
It's a start.
Monty
So before it was 7 days with a negative test, right?
Now it is eased to 3 days with a negative Covid test and a third booster shot.
Not a big progress in my opinion.
And the change from 3500 people to 5000 people per day is also not a big change.
miss_oikawa
The more things change...
David Brent
I like the long quarantine as I have lots of overseas business trips. I get to chill in a nice hotel for a week, pretending to work, but actually watching Netflix and chilling out. And my company pays for it all!
TokyoJoe
Yes it is but not for the Japanese government, here everything is purposely drawn out so even a bad decision looks carefully considered because of the glacial speed of change.
TokyoJoe
First time for everything I suppose.
divinda
Don't expect any massive increase in numbers being let in, particularly with tourists, until other countries (besides Japan) eliminate their requirements for PCR tests before arrival.
Because for everyone let into Japan, it means at least the same number going out (again, particularly with tourists) and Japan does not have the capacity to do all the PCR tests necessary for people to leave Japan and be allowed to enter a different country. Especially when most of that testing will be concentrated in Tokyo and results will be needed within 24-48 hours.
Seriously, last Monday, at the height of the epidemic here, Tokyo managed to test only about 8,000 people! But... but... it was a holiday and nobody travels then....
William77
That’s what you get when you have a government that brainwash it’s population with such propaganda of fear.
Anyway rising the number of just less than a few thousands is just a lip service aimed to show their best tatemae to the world community.
Alan Bogglesworth
Divinda,
It’s Japan, Jgov will just allocate what little test capacity they have to tourists to show the world how good it is here.
GenHXZ
For the entire duration of Omicron, no testing required for domestic travel, no restrictions worth a damn yet somehow travelling from abroad is used to show the only tangible 'tough stance' against it. Pathetic.
Jexan
very basic first step but still a long way to go.
milkshock
Essentially the ban on foreigners continues
divinda
Alan,
It’s Japan, what tourists?
travelbangaijin
I do not believe the Japanese people supported a blanket ban, maybe tourists but not blocking all foreigners
Aly Rustom
I was expecting that they would start letting people in just because its the new fiscal season. Guess not. will be interesting to see what effect this will have on salaries. Especially for foreigners..
nakanoguy01
A large number of countries STILL have to quarantine for 3 days at a govt facility even if their citizens are vaccinated and boosted. What’s the “science” behind that? Just plain moronic.