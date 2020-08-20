Japan to ease COVID-19 entry curbs on foreigners with resident visas: NHK

Japan plans to ease its COVID-19 entry restrictions on foreign nationals with resident visas from next month, public broadcaster NHK reported, after an outcry over the emotional and economic hardship that the measures are inflicting.
Re-entry will be permitted for visa holders including permanent residents and exchange students on condition that they undergo testing for the coronavirus and quarantine for 14 days, the same policy that now applies to Japanese citizens re-entering the country, NHK reported on Friday.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
jeancolmar
That's nice, but a lot of damage has been done.
nonu6976
Better late than never I guess.
Aly Rustom
GOOD! But that doesn't change the fact that the LDP are a bunch of scum as this ban should never have been done in the first place. I guess the international outcry was really effective. Embarrassment on the international stage is a very effective tool against the LDP
ulysses
Good, but the damage is done.
There are people stuck outside Japan for months now, many of them might not have jobs when they come back!!!
GW
I will believe it once it is actually implemented!!
And even if so YEAH it was far far too late & I & I bet a great many other decades long residents will NOT forget this betrayal, especially those who were stuck outside Japan & likely lost a LOT & in some cases likely EVERYTHING!!!
This shot across my bow was NOTED!!
Larr Flint
Great news, finally the borders are open! Can wait to come back to Japan and do some travelling!
Aly Rustom
I won't. I was flirting with the idea of immigrating to Canada. I am now in touch with a proper immigration lawyer. This will never be our home. The LDP has made sure of that
KnowBetter
Too late Japan, you've woken up those that might have invested in setting down roots in Japan with this shortsighted and Xenophobic policy that somehow will now change after you've been called out on it numerous times.
Tokyo-Engr
It is about time.
One item of interest;
We now know there is no value of Permanent Residence in Japan as Permanent Residents are grouped in with standard visa holders and exchange students.
This is in no way at all meant to degrade those that are not Permanent Residents it is only meant to identify the fact that the value of Permanent Residency is significantly diminished.
didou
"Plan to ease".
Good to say that but nothing implemented yet. It will start with a few countries, and this will be extended step by step. The J-Government will say " you see, we do something" An PCR 72 hours before arriving may also be necessary. Other conditions, such good reason for a trip might be ask. Who knows. Wait and see.
Pukey2
Did they finally realize it was the Japanese who were spreading the virus?
Pukey2
That's why I felt more joy at passing JLPT1 than when I got PR. And the JLPT is pretty useless too.
Barto
@larr, Did you read the part about testing an quarantine in the article ?
The one related to science and medicine, the strange foreign concepts not based on race.