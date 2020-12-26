Japan to ease requirements to indicate maiden names on passports

The Japanese government will ease requirements to indicate maiden names or other given names on passports from April to facilitate smoother travel abroad, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

The changes come as the Japanese government is promoting the wider use of maiden names because many people face obstacles in their daily lives due to the Civil Code requirement for a married couple to share a surname.

Conventionally, the burden has largely fallen on women to change names after marriage. Many Japanese women now continue using their maiden names at work even after they marry.

The government will no longer ask a passport applicant to submit documents proving the need to use their maiden or other given names, including middle names. At present, applicants must prepare papers such as certification by their workplace on the usage of those names and records of using such names overseas.

From April 1, a person needs to only submit a family register document, certificate of residence, or a "My Number" personal identity card that confirms an alternative name to have it added to the passport.

Maiden names or other given names, including surnames of those holding dual citizenship or people whose spouses are non-Japanese, will be clearly written as "former surname" or "alternative surname" on the name field of the passports from April.

Currently, they are only added in brackets next to the legal names, causing trouble to foreign immigration officials unfamiliar with the Japanese system that allows the indication of former surnames or other given names.

There have been cases where a passport bearer needed to answer questions about the names written in brackets, according to a Foreign Ministry official.

