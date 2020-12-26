Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to ease requirements to indicate maiden names on passports

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government will ease requirements to indicate maiden names or other given names on passports from April to facilitate smoother travel abroad, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

The changes come as the Japanese government is promoting the wider use of maiden names because many people face obstacles in their daily lives due to the Civil Code requirement for a married couple to share a surname.

Conventionally, the burden has largely fallen on women to change names after marriage. Many Japanese women now continue using their maiden names at work even after they marry.

The government will no longer ask a passport applicant to submit documents proving the need to use their maiden or other given names, including middle names. At present, applicants must prepare papers such as certification by their workplace on the usage of those names and records of using such names overseas.

From April 1, a person needs to only submit a family register document, certificate of residence, or a "My Number" personal identity card that confirms an alternative name to have it added to the passport.

Maiden names or other given names, including surnames of those holding dual citizenship or people whose spouses are non-Japanese, will be clearly written as "former surname" or "alternative surname" on the name field of the passports from April.

Currently, they are only added in brackets next to the legal names, causing trouble to foreign immigration officials unfamiliar with the Japanese system that allows the indication of former surnames or other given names.

There have been cases where a passport bearer needed to answer questions about the names written in brackets, according to a Foreign Ministry official.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Our Favourite Beauty Products 2020: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Neutral Color Blankets To Fit Your Minimal Home Décor

Savvy Tokyo

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Foreign Teachers are Coping Without Going Home for the Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog