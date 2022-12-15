Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to ease restrictions on funerals of COVID-19 patients

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese health ministry plans to ease restrictions on funerals for people who died after infection with the coronavirus and stop requiring the use of body bags, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Other envisioned changes to the guideline for funerals of COVID-19 patients include no longer urging bereaved family members who became close contacts of the deceased to refrain from attending their funerals as long as antivirus measures are taken, the sources said.

The move comes amid growing calls for easing restrictions after many people were unable to take a direct last look at their deceased loved ones at funerals or were barred from cremation facilities for fear of spreading infections.

The ministry is seeking to revise the guideline by the yearend at the earliest, according to the sources.

The current guideline, set in July 2020, urges people to avoid touching the bodies of deceased COVID patients to prevent infections, explaining that the risk can be minimized by keeping the bodies inside a transparent body bag.

The guideline also recommends considering the infection situation in deciding whether to hold funerals physically or online.

The ministry plans to enable people to hold a wake and funeral for COVID-19 patients and to no longer ask people to avoid coming into contact with the body but to sanitize their hands if they do.

In October, Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato suggested reviewing the guideline, saying more than two years have passed since the guideline was compiled.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How To Choose the Best Online Tutoring Service in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How To Find A Foreign Baby Name That Also Works in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog