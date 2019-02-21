Gov't to help retired SDF pilots' transition to airlines

Japan's transport ministry says it will help retired Self-Defense Forces pilots continue their flying careers at commercial airlines, by revising a system that costs them millions of yen before joining the companies.

The move to allow them to get a free qualification certificate comes amid predictions for a shortage of pilots by around 2030, due to increasing demand for flights and crew to operate them.

The current system requires a former SDF pilot to pay around 4.5 million yen in training costs to qualify for the certificate, allowing them to work under instrument flight rules.

Due to this cost, only one or two of some 50 SDF pilots retiring every year have pursued a career at commercial airlines.

Under the proposed changes, airlines will run training for the certificate alongside those for another qualification at their own cost, after the pilots join.

The measure is expected to help reduce the time needed before the pilots can start flying for commercial airlines.

As of January 2018, the number of pilots at Japanese airlines stood at around 6,500, of which roughly 5 percent were from the Self-Defense Forces, according to the ministry.

It has taken other steps to ease the expected pilot shortage. These include boosting the student quota at Civil Aviation College, the sole public training school for pilots in Japan, by 50 percent from the 2018 academic year.

© KYODO