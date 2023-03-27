Japan to end service of adding blank passport pages

Japan on Monday will scrap a service allowing passport holders to add pages when they run out of space for visas and immigration stamps, becoming the last member of the Group of 20 to stop such a system.

The Asian nation was advised to end the service by the International Civil Aviation Organization, which sets global standards for travel documents, over difficulties discerning such passports from counterfeit ones.

The move takes place as a revised Passport Act goes into effect Monday. Applications to renew a passport and reporting a lost passport will be done online as part of the changes.

Japan was a rarity among developed nations that allowed extra-page issuance to passports and the only one among the G20, which groups Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Japan previously allowed 40 pages to be added to a passport for a fee of 2,500 yen when the blank pages ran out. Under the revision, a replacement passport, with the same expiration date as the original passport, will be issued at a cut-price of 6,000 yen.

A 10-year passport usually costs 16,000 yen, and is only available for applicants aged 18 years and above, while a five-year passport costs up to 11,000 yen.

Although passport renewal services will go online, applications for a new passport will for the time being require an individual to physically provide supporting evidence such as documentation relating to their family register.

Should family register-related documentation be digitized, new passport applications are also expected to become available online.

