A plume of smoke rises following a U.S.-Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday. Image: AP/Vahid Salemi
national

Japan to evacuate nationals from war-hit Middle East on chartered aircraft

TOKYO

Japan will evacuate its nationals from four Middle East countries on chartered aircraft, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Thursday, as the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran continues.

The ministry also raised its danger advisory for these countries -- Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates -- plus Saudi Arabia and Oman to the second-highest level 3, which urges nationals to "avoid all travel."

Japanese nationals who wish to evacuate will be transported by land to Saudi Arabia and Oman, and then board the chartered planes to Tokyo, according to the ministry.

Commercial flights are operating at international airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman, but the Japanese government has decided to arrange chartered planes given the difficulty in securing tickets.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference that the government will carefully respond to the concerns and inquiries of Japanese nationals living in the Middle East and travelers stranded there.

Approximately 11,000 Japanese are registered for the Middle East resident and travel registration forms that notify them of emergency information, the top government spokesman said.

These evacuations (by numerous countries) are a big indication Iran's defensive capability to launch counterattacks has not been anywhere as near degraded as certain briefings assert.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

