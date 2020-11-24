Gov't to exclude Sapporo, Osaka from Go To travel campaign for 3 weeks

The Japanese government will exclude Sapporo and Osaka from its domestic travel subsidy campaign for three weeks due to a recent resurgence in coronavirus cases in the two popular tourist destinations, senior government officials said Tuesday.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of Japan's virus response, said at a news conference that the government will cover cancellation fees for pre-booked trips to the two cities and compensate businesses affected by the suspension, due to take effect following a formal decision to be made later in the day.

Trips by residents of Sapporo in Hokkaido and Osaka to other areas will continue to be eligible for the Go To Travel campaign, which effectively shoulders about half of domestic travel expenses to help the tourism industry weather the impact of the pandemic.

The minister said the suspension will only target travel destinations where the health care system is hard-pressed following record numbers of infections, which some medical experts said were triggered by the campaign.

Tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said the suspension was "a painful decision as it will greatly impact both travelers and the tourism industry."

In a related move, farm minister Kotaro Nogami said the central government will ask prefectural governments to consider halting the issuance of Go To Eat discount coupons, aimed at encouraging dining out at restaurants, and urging people to refrain from using them.

The central government's policy follows plans announced Monday by both Hokkaido Gov Naomichi Suzuki and Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura to temporarily withdraw their capital cities from the travel promotion program.

Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui told reporters on Tuesday, "We hope (the central government) will suspend the travel campaign (for the city) for the time being as quickly as possible."

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had announced the halt of the initiative on Saturday without elaborating on destinations affected, time frames or other details, a day after a government panel of medical experts proposed reviewing the campaign.

Suga met with Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike on Tuesday to discuss how to treat the nation's capital, which has reported the most coronavirus cases among the 47 prefectures, under the program.

The Go To Travel campaign was launched in late July, but trips to and from Tokyo were initially excluded due to a high number of infections in the capital. Such trips were added on Oct 1.

On Monday, the National Governors' Association urged the central government to be area-specific in suspending the travel initiative, as the infection situation is not the same for all areas within a prefecture.

Japan reported more than 2,000 new cases of the virus for a fifth straight day on Sunday and 1,519 infections on Monday.

Medical experts have called the resurgence a third wave of infections, attributing it partly to the arrival of cooler temperatures that have forced people to spend more time indoors, often in rooms without sufficient ventilation that can stop the virus from spreading.

Meanwhile, some of them have said the travel campaign has increased people's movements and the number of infections, calling on the government to review the subsidy program.

Toshio Nakagawa, head of the Japan Medical Association, has said there is no concrete evidence to indicate it is responsible for the recent spike in infections, but "there is no mistaking that it acted as a catalyst."

