Japan to expand drone bans at selected sites as terror risk increases

TOKYO

Japan's police agency said Thursday it plans to expand areas in which drone flying is prohibited around designated sites to around 1,000 meters, up from some 300 meters, as technological improvements in the unmanned aircraft create increased risk of terrorism.

The National Police Agency hopes to see a revision to the drone law at the next Diet session following a report compiled by experts that highlighted the enhanced capability of drones and their more widespread use.

The designated sites around or over which drones are banned include the prime minister's office, the Imperial Palace, nuclear plants, airports and Self-Defense Forces facilities, among others.

The agency also wants to temporarily prohibit flights around venues of large international events, such as the Group of Seven summit, or domestic ceremonies where VIPs are attending.

The advances in technology of the unmanned aircraft have raised fears of remote attacks and concerns that police officers may not be equipped to respond, the agency said.

According to the report and other sources, drones are now capable of flying up to 150 kilometers per hour, up from around 50 kph in 2016 when the law was enacted.

The distance over which drones can transmit video footage has also grown to a maximum of 10 km as compared to 200 meters to 300 meters earlier. Load capacity also increased from between 80 grams and 5 kilograms to 30 kg.

Some models can also be equipped with firearms and are capable of withstanding recoil from firing.

