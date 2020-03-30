Japan to expand entry ban to include U.S., China, most of Europe: Asahi

Japan will expand its entry ban to include citizens traveling from the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe amid a rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Asahi newspaper reported on Monday.
The government may also ban entry from and travel to some countries in Southeast Asia and Africa, the Asahi said, citing a few government sources.© Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
leighkf
makes sense but Japanese shouldn't complain if the reverse happens.....
OssanAmerica
Guranteed South Korea will politicize it and do the same to Japan tit-for-tat.
KariHaruka
Waiting for South Korea's angry response.
Chabbawanga
At this point it hardly matters. No-one is travelling anywhere in the world at the moment, unless they are trying to get back home. Anyone travelling for jollies at this time is asking to get stranded.
zichi
Most international flights are stopped or limited. I think pilots are required to make three landings and takeoffs in the same plane type every 90 days to keep their operating license. Could become a problem
rgcivilian1
Not true to whomever thinks noone is traveling, there is always an idiot out there who lacks common sense. HIS travel company is still selling package deals with flights leaving as soon as next day. A little too late for closure bans at this point and should have been implement end of last year or early this year. The virus is like a bad weed and it has now taken root in Japan as well as the rest of the world. Where were the first cases reported? Why did this country allow its people to continue traveling well after the fact. Surely we have all seen the cases triple once a person is positively infected. The numbers across the world quickly prove this true.