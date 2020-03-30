Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Japan to expand entry ban to include U.S., China, most of Europe: Asahi

6 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will expand its entry ban to include citizens traveling from the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe amid a rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Asahi newspaper reported on Monday.

The government may also ban entry from and travel to some countries in Southeast Asia and Africa, the Asahi said, citing a few government sources.

© Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

makes sense but Japanese shouldn't complain if the reverse happens.....

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Guranteed South Korea will politicize it and do the same to Japan tit-for-tat.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Waiting for South Korea's angry response.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

At this point it hardly matters. No-one is travelling anywhere in the world at the moment, unless they are trying to get back home. Anyone travelling for jollies at this time is asking to get stranded.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Most international flights are stopped or limited. I think pilots are required to make three landings and takeoffs in the same plane type every 90 days to keep their operating license. Could become a problem

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not true to whomever thinks noone is traveling, there is always an idiot out there who lacks common sense. HIS travel company is still selling package deals with flights leaving as soon as next day. A little too late for closure bans at this point and should have been implement end of last year or early this year. The virus is like a bad weed and it has now taken root in Japan as well as the rest of the world. Where were the first cases reported? Why did this country allow its people to continue traveling well after the fact. Surely we have all seen the cases triple once a person is positively infected. The numbers across the world quickly prove this true.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Real Ninjas of Mie and Shiga Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Obama City

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Savoring Truffle Pasta & Red Wine In Omotesando With Sarah Crago

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 12, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Indigenous Ainu Culture Deserves Recognition

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hiking

Top 10 Things To Do In Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon