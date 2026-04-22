 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to expand reuse of Fukushima disaster soil at government buildings

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will begin using 6 cubic meters of soil removed during cleanup after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in flowerbeds at the Defense Ministry and the Supreme Court in Tokyo, the environment minister said.

Out of more than 14 million cubic meters of such soil stored at an interim facility in Fukushima Prefecture, soil with low-level radiation has already been used at 10 sites, including the premises of the prime minister's office and some ministries, since July last year.

The planned use of soil at the Defense Ministry and the Supreme Court, the timing of which has not yet been decided, is part of the government's effort to demonstrate that some of the removed soil is safe for use and to seek final disposal sites for the accumulated waste.

Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara told reporters the government will work to find final disposal sites outside Fukushima Prefecture.

The soil must be moved outside the prefecture by March 2045 under the law, but little progress has been made in finding disposal sites.

Reconstruction minister Takao Makino said he hopes the government can find ways to use larger volumes of removed soil and expand its use to regional areas.

As of the end of March, about 14.3 million cubic meters of soil had been brought into interim storage facilities near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant damaged by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Tomioka Silk Mill: An Easy Day Trip to Gunma

GaijinPot Blog

New Rules for Language Students in Japan From 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: “Foreign Passports This Way” and Other Everyday Moments in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Kichijoji: Tokyo’s Most Livable Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

Takami Village

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Startup Visa (2026): How to Start a Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Will Pay You ¥20,000 to Use Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki City Apple Park

GaijinPot Travel

Opinion

Overtourism in Japan: Can Tourists Help Fix It?

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Nicchu Line Weeping Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Travel