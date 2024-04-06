Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Workers begin demolition of a collapsed building, two days after a powerful earthquake struck the city, in Hualien City, eastern Taiwan, on Friday. Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
national

Japan to extend $1 mil aid to quake-hit Taiwan

13 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will extend $1 million in aid to Taiwan for disaster relief and recovery work following a powerful earthquake earlier this week, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday.

"As important friends, Japan and Taiwan have supported each other every time we have been confronted with difficulties," Kamikawa told a press conference, adding that Tokyo will continue to support the island.

The emergency grant aid will be delivered through the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, she said.

The earthquake rocked Taiwan's eastern region Wednesday, leaving at least 10 people dead and more than 1,000 injured.

In January, Taiwan provided support after a strong earthquake jolted the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year's Day.

© KYODO

© KYODO

The above is another example of friendly nations supporting and reciprocating, further strengthening the relationships between Japan and Taiwan. Keep the relationship strong!

14 ( +16 / -2 )

I really think Kishida and the LDP could easily find more money to help out a great ally! Maybe use some of the money raised at your parties that was never reported! That might buy you a bit of good will.

-8 ( +5 / -13 )

Heart-warming to see. The friendship between Japan and free Taiwan is unique. Japan will forever have free Taiwan's back, no matter what the disaster or situation.

9 ( +13 / -4 )

Just 1 million to a country that stands by Japan in every disaster sounds very little.

-2 ( +12 / -14 )

Well done, Japan.

Please continue to support Taiwan as much as possible. The country and its people are a true friend to Japan.

7 ( +11 / -4 )

That's not much money.

-6 ( +8 / -14 )

Only comes out to 1 million USD? The yen really is weak.

-13 ( +2 / -15 )

Kind of a drop in the bucket, but a good start.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

That amount is embarrassing in comparison to the aid Taiwan provided to Japan after 3/11. The private sector in Taiwan alone provided over $17 million dollars.

Also;

Taiwan provided over US$252 million in combined aid, and were among the largest contributors in monetary aid. President Ma Ying-jeou asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to donate NT$100 million (approximately 300 million Japanese yen or US$3.3 million) to Japan two days after the disaster.

-5 ( +7 / -12 )

so a $million...a couple of supercars' worth...that's not much for an important friend in a hostile region...??

-10 ( +3 / -13 )

Just 1 million to a country that stands by Japan

That's not much money.

Only comes out to 1 million USD? The yen really is weak.

That amount is embarrassing in comparison to the aid Taiwan provided to Japan after 3/11. 

so a $million...a couple of supercars' worth

I am really disappointed and disheartened reading these comments. Every amount is appreciated by free Taiwan. Plus, this financial support is clearly preliminary aid. Much more coming, that's no question.

And...how much have you guys contributed?

4 ( +9 / -5 )

Yeah, a cool mil is a pi$$ in the bucket. Better than nothing I suppose...but come on. A bit ridiculous in the larger scheme of things.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

One million ?

Is that it ?

I mean really ???

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

