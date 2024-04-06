Japan to extend $1 mil aid to quake-hit Taiwan

Japan will extend $1 million in aid to Taiwan for disaster relief and recovery work following a powerful earthquake earlier this week, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday.
"As important friends, Japan and Taiwan have supported each other every time we have been confronted with difficulties," Kamikawa told a press conference, adding that Tokyo will continue to support the island.
The emergency grant aid will be delivered through the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, she said.
The earthquake rocked Taiwan's eastern region Wednesday, leaving at least 10 people dead and more than 1,000 injured.
In January, Taiwan provided support after a strong earthquake jolted the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year's Day.© KYODO
PTownsend
The above is another example of friendly nations supporting and reciprocating, further strengthening the relationships between Japan and Taiwan. Keep the relationship strong!
MarkX
I really think Kishida and the LDP could easily find more money to help out a great ally! Maybe use some of the money raised at your parties that was never reported! That might buy you a bit of good will.
Fighto!
Heart-warming to see. The friendship between Japan and free Taiwan is unique. Japan will forever have free Taiwan's back, no matter what the disaster or situation.
Jordi Puentealto
Just 1 million to a country that stands by Japan in every disaster sounds very little.
isabelle
Well done, Japan.
Please continue to support Taiwan as much as possible. The country and its people are a true friend to Japan.
GuruMick
That's not much money.
tora
Only comes out to 1 million USD? The yen really is weak.
obladi
Kind of a drop in the bucket, but a good start.
Yubaru
That amount is embarrassing in comparison to the aid Taiwan provided to Japan after 3/11. The private sector in Taiwan alone provided over $17 million dollars.
Also;
Taiwan provided over US$252 million in combined aid, and were among the largest contributors in monetary aid. President Ma Ying-jeou asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to donate NT$100 million (approximately 300 million Japanese yen or US$3.3 million) to Japan two days after the disaster.
tokyo-star
so a $million...a couple of supercars' worth...that's not much for an important friend in a hostile region...??
Fighto!
I am really disappointed and disheartened reading these comments. Every amount is appreciated by free Taiwan. Plus, this financial support is clearly preliminary aid. Much more coming, that's no question.
And...how much have you guys contributed?
Gorramcowboy
Yeah, a cool mil is a pi$$ in the bucket. Better than nothing I suppose...but come on. A bit ridiculous in the larger scheme of things.
dan
One million ?
Is that it ?
I mean really ???