Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan decides not to procure insulin syringes for COVID-19 vaccinations

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government has decided not to procure insulin syringes intended for diabetes patients to administer COVID-19 vaccinations due to concerns of causing a supply shortage, the minister in charge of the vaccine rollout said Thursday.

"They're meant for people who need to take insulin, and we don't want there to be too few for their intended purpose," Taro Kono told reporters, but added hospitals are free to use them for inoculations if they have a surplus.

Kono had said earlier this week the government would consider procuring insulin syringes as they can extract seven doses per vial of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE's vaccine compared to the five doses possible with the type of syringe widely available in the country, which have more dead space and leave more fluid in the needle after a shot.

Japan launched its vaccination program in mid-February, but the effort has been marred by a failure to secure enough low dead space syringes as well as production delays at Pfizer's factory in Belgium and uncertainty stemming from the European Union's export controls.

Skepticism toward getting shots could also be a hurdle, with only 63.1 percent of respondents in a Kyodo News poll conducted last month saying they want to be inoculated against COVID-19.

"It's a very effective vaccine, so I hope a lot of people get it," Kono said Thursday after visiting the Tokyo Yamate Medical Center to watch hospital staff receive shots.

Some 4.8 million health care workers nationwide are currently eligible for vaccination, with the rollout to expand to people aged 65 or older in mid-April. People with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and those working at elderly care facilities are slated to come next.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog