Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bottle of the AstraZeneca vaccine Photo: AP file
national

Japan to get first batches of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from U.S.

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's first doses of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine are coming from plants in the United States, not Europe as initially expected, the company told the Asahi Newspaper.

The company had intended to import the undiluted vaccine from Europe until export controls were tightened there at the end of January, AstraZeneca's head of vaccines in Japan, Tomo Tanaka, said in an interview published on Thursday.

An AstraZeneca spokeswoman confirmed the details when contacted by Reuters.

Supplies of the vaccine will gradually shift to those made domestically by Japanese companies once regulatory approval is granted, expected in May, Tanaka said. He did not give details on the current inventory of doses.

Daiichi Sankyo Co said last month it had begun production of AstraZeneca's vaccine in Japan.

The Japanese government has arranged to buy 120 million doses, enough for 60 million people. About 90 million will be produced domestically by Daiichi Sankyo, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co and other local partners.

The European Union has sought to limit exports of vaccines made within the bloc to preserve local supplies.

While AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is yet to be approved in the United States, the U.S. government is holding on to some of the doses being produced there so they can be given to Americans quickly upon approval.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog