Japan to give $3 mil in emergency aid to quake-hit Morocco

A person sits amid the wreckage that was caused by an earthquake, in the town of Imi N'tala, outside Marrakech, Morocco.

Japan will extend around $3 million in emergency aid to Morocco through humanitarian organizations after it was hit by a deadly earthquake last week, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday.

Separately, Japan will provide relief supplies and food aid to Libya following the recent massive floods in the country, Kamikawa told a press conference.

As Japan's food aid supplies through the World Food Program have already arrived in Libya, a portion of them worth about $700,000 will be used to support the flood victims, she said.

