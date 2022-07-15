Japan to give 4th COVID vaccine shots to medical, workers at elderly care facilities

Japan's government decided Friday to expand the scope of people who can receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot to all medical personnel and workers at elderly care facilities as the country faces its seventh wave of coronavirus infections and the nationwide daily count climbs closer to a record high.

Tokyo reported 19,059 new infections, the highest level since Feb 5, more than doubling from a week earlier. The count surpassed the 10,000 mark for the fourth straight day.

The government's decision means 8 million more people will be eligible for the shots in addition to people aged 60 and over and those between 18 and 59 with illnesses and considered at higher risk of developing severe symptoms.

With the highly transmissible BA.5 Omicron subvariant propelling a rapid increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a government meeting on the coronavirus response that he intends to facilitate the vaccination of younger generations as well.

The latest expansion of inoculations, aimed at protecting high-risk groups and securing enough personnel for treatment and care, is expected to start as early as next week.

The government will ask prefectures to set up more than 100 free COVID-19 testing spots at major train stations, airports and other locations to allow people to be tested before traveling during the summer vacation season.

It will also urge people and businesses to secure sufficient ventilation while air conditioners are used amid the summer heat.

At a press conference on Thursday, Kishida stressed the need for "maximum caution" while keeping the economy going at the same time, adding that the government will use its strengthened COVID-19 response capability to stem the spread of infections.

Japan's cumulative COVID-19 infections topped 10 million cases Thursday, with the country logging over 90,000 new cases for the second straight day. Still, the government has indicated that there are no plans to impose restrictions.

In Tokyo, where 16,662 new cases were confirmed Thursday, the metropolitan government raised the capital's COVID-19 alert to the highest of four levels.

