Japan to give emergency aid to Lebanon after massive explosion

The Japanese government will provide emergency relief goods including 1,800 blankets, 400 tents and 400 water tanks to Lebanon after a massive warehouse explosion devastated the country's capital Beirut earlier in the week.

Japan will offer the goods through the Japan International Cooperation Agency in response to a request by the Lebanese government in light of the "close relations" between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry said.

The explosion that rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday night left 137 people dead and around 5,000 people injured, local media reported. The ministry said that damage from the explosion could amount to $3 billion to $5 billion.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe conveyed a message of condolence Wednesday to his Lebanese counterpart Hassan Diab, saying that reports of the tremendous damage caused by the blast were heartbreaking and that he hopes the devastated areas of the city can be reconstructed as soon as possible, according to the ministry.

© KYODO