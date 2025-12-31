Japan to greet New Year with ‘Kohaku,’ shrine visits and shopping

Millions of Japanese people will return to their home towns to be with their families, visit neighborhood shrines on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as part of annual New Year celebrations.

Shrines are expected to be crowded on Thursday, the first day of the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac. Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, in particular, welcomes a huge wave of worshippers each year from midnight on Dec 31 to Jan 3. The huge shrine expects three million visitors in the first three days of the new year. Smaller neighborhood shrines throughout the country also receive a steady stream of visitors.

For those staying at home on Wednesday night, NHK's popular “Kohaku Uta Gassen” (Red and White Song Contest) will air from 7:20 p.m. Though it has lost some of its luster in the past 15 years, the four-hour “Kohaku” – being held for the 76th consecutive year -- is still considered the most prestigious TV music program to be invited to appear on.

Although parties and countdown events aren't as popular in Japan as in Western countries (think of New Year's Eve in Japan as akin to Christmas Eve in the West), events are scheduled at some of the clubs, pubs, hotels and restaurants in the major cities.

If you're out and about, you'll hear lots of bells at midnight. That's when temple bells will strike 108 times -- a ritual known as Joya no Kane. According to Buddhist beliefs, the number 108 corresponds to the number of evil desires that we suffer from. It is believed that by listening to or ringing the bell 108 times, you can rid yourself of those evil desires.

Getting home won't be a problem, at least in Tokyo. Subways and trains in the nation's capital run throughout the night -- the only night each year they do so.

Meanwhile, markets and malls across the nation have been packed with budget-conscious shoppers for the first three days of this week, looking for last-minute bargains.

Most stores used to close for Jan 1-3, but in recent times, many big retailers, such as Yodobashi and Bic Camera, open on New Year's Day, offering huge discounts, to take advantage of families and their children who wish to spend their otoshidama (monetary gifts from parents and grandparents). They also will be selling fukubukuro (lucky sealed bags containing items generally worth double the value of the purchase price).

If you're in Tokyo on Jan 2, the imperial palace will be open to the public. The emperor, empress and other members of the imperial family will greet well-wishers from the balcony three times during the day. Tens of thousands of people usually attend these greetings each year.

Many other cultural events will be held at least until Jan 6 in most prefectures.

On the weather front, the Japan Meteorological Agency has forecast heavy snow for prefectures along the Sea of Japan coast and Hokkaido for Thursday and Friday. It said unstable atmospheric conditions caused by a low pressure system moving across the Sea of ​​Japan and warm, humid air flowing toward the front are likely to bring snowstorms and wind gusts.

See related story here.

© Japan Today