Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to help schools for foreigners with multilingual virus info

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's education ministry is considering providing information on the coronavirus in multiple languages by email to unauthorized schools for foreigners, an official said Saturday.

The plan is part of preparations for a possible cluster of infections as schools not licensed by Japanese authorities could be left out from various forms of official support.

The ministry will seek help from embassies and support groups for foreigners to create a list of unauthorized schools and send information deemed necessary to them in multiple languages, including English and Portuguese, according to the official.

The government has not grasped the exact number of unauthorized schools for foreigners in Japan.

According to a 2019 survey conducted by the ministry, there were 124,000 foreign children aged between six and 15 in Japan and as many as 19,000 were believed to have stayed out of schooling.

Some of the 19,000 children might be receiving education through unauthorized schools, but the details remain unknown.

The ministry aims to use collected data beyond its response to the virus in the future to improve education support for foreign children, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

As of March 2019, there were 126 authorized foreign schools in Japan, according to the ministry, which provided face masks to them as part of steps to protect children and teachers from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus. Such schools are eligible to receive subsidies of local governments in some cases as well.

But those not authorized, which apparently exist in all sizes across Japan, remain outside the scope of aid since it is unknown where they are or how many children attend them. It is said some children are taught privately in small groups in apartment rooms.

In the central Japan city of Hamamatsu, there are three schools catering for the Brazilian community of some 9,000, with one remaining unregistered and thus unable to receive Shizuoka Prefecture's subsidies.

The city provides up to 10,000 yen to each foreign family with students to cover expenses for textbooks, regardless of which school they attend.

Toyota, another central Japan city in Aichi Prefecture, supports two unlicensed Brazilian schools to conduct disaster drills and health checkups, in addition to assistance on precautions against the virus.

Noting that translating virus-related information is time-consuming work, a Toyota city official said, "If the government actively gets involved in the process, it will become easier for us to work together (with such schools)."

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo