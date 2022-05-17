Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gov't to help Ukrainian evacuees find jobs

TOKYO

Japan's welfare ministry says it will offer specialized job assistance services for Ukrainian evacuees starting this week in Tokyo and Osaka.

Ukrainian people who have fled to Japan since Russia's invasion of their country will have access to free consultations on job hunting and requirements for obtaining residency, according to the ministry.

The services will be provided by Hello Work public job placement offices, with Ukrainian language support available if requested in advance. The services will also be open to those living outside of the two major cities.

The facilities, known as employment service centers for foreigners within the Hello Work system, in Tokyo will provide the support from Thursday and Friday in Osaka.

They will also accept consultations from local companies and municipalities who wish to take in Ukrainian evacuees, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Great! Every Ukrainian refugee is welcome.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

