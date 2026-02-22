 Japan Today
Plastic waste is a major environmental issue, polluting rivers and oceans. Image: iStock/Wirestock
national

Japan to hold int'l conference on plastic pollution in Tokyo in March

TOKYO

Japan is planning to host and mediate an unofficial international conference in Tokyo in March to draft a treaty to minimize plastic pollution, a source familiar with the matter said.

The talks are slated to run for three days from March 1 and are expected to draw around 15 countries and regions, including the United States, Saudi Arabia and the European Union.

Previous intergovernmental talks aimed at securing an agreement on a draft treaty by the end of 2024 ran aground as participants failed to reach a consensus on manufacturing regulations.

The move is intended to explore possible compromises ahead of formal negotiations involving about 180 countries.

International cooperation on the matter has become harder as the United States, under President Donald Trump, has withdrawn from the framework tackling global warming, putting Japan's diplomatic skills to the test, the source said.

Plastic waste is a major environmental issue, polluting rivers and oceans, and creates serious health risks as microplastics enter the bodies of wildlife and humans.

Is this not akin to Afghanistan hosting and meditating an international conference on women's rights?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Well the good news is they will have several samples available to show what not to do!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Kind of ironic, given how the Japanese triple wrap everything in plastic.

They could start there...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Yep, we could start a list of things here that Japan can do better.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

