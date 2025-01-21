Japan to introduce smaller emergency vehicles after Noto quake

Japan will introduce smaller emergency vehicles to reach remote disaster-hit areas after relief teams were unable to swiftly enter areas hit by a major earthquake in the Noto Peninsula last year, the government said Tuesday.

The plan was announced in a white paper released by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency that featured disaster response activities following the magnitude-7.6 quake in central Japan on New Year's Day in 2024.

The agency "will proceed with measures to introduce smaller vehicles as well as deploy relief teams via air and sea routes" in cases where they face difficulty reaching affected areas due to damaged roads and landslides, it said.

Learning a lesson from a large-scale fire in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, after the quake, the agency will promote the introduction of fire extinguishing robots and drones for information gathering.

Since many of the deployed staff had no choice but to sleep in extremely cold temperatures, the agency will improve their working environment with such measures as additionally deploying high-tech air tents equipped with air conditioning, it said.

