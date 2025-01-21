 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to introduce smaller emergency vehicles after Noto quake

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will introduce smaller emergency vehicles to reach remote disaster-hit areas after relief teams were unable to swiftly enter areas hit by a major earthquake in the Noto Peninsula last year, the government said Tuesday.

The plan was announced in a white paper released by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency that featured disaster response activities following the magnitude-7.6 quake in central Japan on New Year's Day in 2024.

The agency "will proceed with measures to introduce smaller vehicles as well as deploy relief teams via air and sea routes" in cases where they face difficulty reaching affected areas due to damaged roads and landslides, it said.

Learning a lesson from a large-scale fire in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, after the quake, the agency will promote the introduction of fire extinguishing robots and drones for information gathering.

Since many of the deployed staff had no choice but to sleep in extremely cold temperatures, the agency will improve their working environment with such measures as additionally deploying high-tech air tents equipped with air conditioning, it said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Togakushi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment in Japan Unfold in 2024?

Savvy Tokyo

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo