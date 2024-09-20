Japan to issue 2025 Osaka Expo gold coin for 268,000 yen

Japan's Finance Ministry said it will issue commemorative 10,000 yen gold coins for the upcoming 2025 World Expo in Osaka, with a price tag of 268,000 yen each amid the soaring cost of the precious metal.

The third installment of specially minted coins for the event also includes 1,000 yen silver coins, to be sold for 15,200 yen each, and 500 yen coins.

The 10,000 yen coin, measuring 26 millimeters across and weighing 15.6 grams, is designed with an image of the Expo's official character Myaku-Myaku and the Japan Pavilion. The 1,000 yen coin, 40 mm in diameter and weighing 31.1g, will include an image of the character and a rainbow. It was revealed in April that the 500 yen coin will also feature the Myaku-Myaku character.

Japan Mint plans to sell 1,000 limited sets that include all five coins from the three installments for 344,000 yen, available to order from next March. If the orders surpass the number of planned sets, it will hold a lottery.

The first installment features an aerial image of the Expo on a 1,000 yen coin, while the second installment stars Myaku-Myaku with hearts and sprouting leaves on a 1,000 yen coin.

© KYODO