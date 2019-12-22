Japan to keep Reconstruction Agency until March 2031

The cabinet has approved retaining the Reconstruction Agency beyond its initially planned closure next fiscal year for another decade until 2031, to continue work on rebuilding areas affected by the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

Under its basic policy on reconstruction, the government expects additional costs of about 1.5 trillion yen to complete recovery efforts in the areas hit by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan in the five years through fiscal 2025.

The government will continue to provide psychological and other support to people affected by the earthquake and tsunami after that five-year period, it said.

The government will decide details by around next summer concerning which projects will be maintained by the agency and what financial burdens should be shouldered by local governments. The agency was initially due to close in March 2021.

The government will submit draft bills on keeping the agency and on other related policies to the ordinary parliamentary session starting in January.

The agency will be run by a full-time minister under the direct control of the prime minister.

The agency's local branches in Iwate and Miyagi prefectures will be moved to coastal areas from the prefectures' capitals in order to better grasp the needs of affected regions, it said.

The special budget for rebuilding, which is separate from the general account, and subsidies for helping affected municipalities will be maintained.

The Reconstruction Agency was established in February 2012 as the central control point for efforts to reconstruct the affected areas from the triple disasters.

