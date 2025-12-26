 Japan Today
national

Japan to launch disaster agency in Nov 2026 to coordinate with local governments

TOKYO

Japan's cabinet endorsed on Friday a basic policy for the establishment of a disaster management agency next November, stating the agency will oversee the response to disasters in the quake-prone country and prepare damage reduction measures for crises.

As part of steps for dealing with a potential megaquake along the Japan Trench and Chishima Trench as well as one along the Nankai Trough, the government will establish regional hubs to enhance coordination with local governments.

While the functions and locations of the hubs are subject to further discussions, the government is considering opening them in fiscal 2027 or later in each of the regions predicted to be hit by megaquakes, according to a government source.

A recent magnitude 7.5 earthquake that rattled northeastern and northern Japan highlighted the necessity to provide safety tips and evacuation information to foreign nationals more effectively as well, as the country witnesses an inbound tourism boom and an influx of foreign workers.

The new agency will be under direct cabinet supervision, with the post of disaster management minister to be created to assist the prime minister. The agency will have the authority to make recommendations to other ministries and agencies that they will be obliged to respect.

The creation of the agency was an initiative spearheaded by former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who launched the preparation office shortly after he took office in October 2024.

