Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to allow sale of 'morning-after pills' without prescription on trial basis

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's health ministry will allow the sale of emergency contraceptives without prescription on a trial basis from this summer, a major step toward joining dozens of other countries that already allow over-the-counter sales of such drugs at pharmacies.

A ministry panel approved the sale of so-called morning-after pills through March at pharmacies that have trained pharmacists, private rooms and can be available on weekends, nights and holidays. They must also be able to coordinate with nearby obstetrics and gynecology clinics.

Under current rules, women, including victims of sexual assault, must go to a clinic or hospital for a prescription to obtain an emergency contraceptive, which works best within 72 hours after unprotected intercourse.

Selling the drug without a prescription was discussed by a ministry panel in 2017, but the ministry stopped short of giving the green light, with critics saying making a morning-after pill available would encourage the irresponsible use of the drug after intercourse.

Emergency contraceptives have been available without a prescription in about 90 countries, according to research conducted by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

Clinical trials conducted at home and abroad indicate that emergency contraception pills demonstrate an efficacy rate of 80 percent. Medical professionals have advocated for enhanced accessibility of the drug within Japan, as it could provide rape victims with a vital recourse while also potentially reducing the need for abortions.

Following the cabinet's approval of various gender equality policies in late 2020, discussions have resurfaced regarding the over-the-counter availability of emergency contraceptive pills.

From the end of December to January, the health ministry received public feedback of 46,312 comments, with the majority in favor of the trial sale.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartment Checklist: 5 Things To Remember Before Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo

Designer Kathleen Reilly Reveals What It’s Like Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Get in The Game: 5 Japan Locations You Can Visit in Videogames

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Jade Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo