national

Japan to launch new disease control body in April 2025 for pandemics

TOKYO

Japan will establish a new organization to advise the government on major outbreaks of infectious diseases from April next year, the country's health minister said Tuesday, in response to criticisms over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a ministry meeting, Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Keizo Takemi expressed hopes that the future Japan Institute for Health Security will "enable us to face future pandemics well-prepared and play an important role in the global community."

The JIHS, modeled after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will combine the disease analysis, research and monitoring functions currently handled by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases with the treatment, clinical research and international cooperation overseen by the National Center for Global Health and Medicine.

The merging of the separate entities is expected to enable the new institution to respond comprehensively at each stage, from collecting data to healthcare provision.

The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the need for speedier decision-making, smooth coordination between government entities and municipal administrations and better risk communication.

Within the organization, the crisis management headquarters will oversee information sharing between experts and the government while also serving as the command center for information gathering and risk assessments on infectious diseases.

A department dedicated to the operation of Disaster Medical Assistance Teams will also be established within the new organization.

A new law to establish the organization in fiscal 2025 or later was passed in May 2023.

