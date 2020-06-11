Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Staff members of All Nippon Airways wearing protective masks and face shields work at a boarding gate at Haneda airport in Tokyo on June 4. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan to let in 250 foreigners per day from Australia, NZ, Thailand, Vietnam under eased travel curbs

TOKYO

Japan plans to ease its coronavirus travel restrictions by letting in up to around 250 foreign travelers per day from Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, government sources said Thursday.

The quota, which Japan aims to introduce this summer, will initially apply to businesspeople such as executives and engineers, the sources said, adding that the government taskforce on the virus response is expected to finalize the details of the plan soon.

Japan currently has an entry ban in place for 111 countries and regions, with foreign travelers who have been to any of these areas within the last two weeks being turned away.

The government is also considering setting up stations to conduct polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests on people leaving Japan, as some countries have begun opening their borders to those that can provide negative results proving they are not infected, the sources said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, 181 countries and regions have imposed travel restrictions of some kind on Japan, including Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam.

The easing of travel restrictions is expected to be mutual, and discussions are being held with these countries on how to do so without risking the spread of COVID-19.

Details such as how many from each country will be let in, and how freely they will be allowed to move once at their destination, are still being worked out.

Japan chose the four countries for the scheme because they have the outbreak under control, and due to their strong economic ties with Japan, the sources said.

Depending on the situation, the government will expand the list later to other countries, including China, South Korea and the United States.

2 Comments
Too soon

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Can't see there being many people willing to undertake a 2 week quarantine at both ends just to attend a business meeting. I guess the J-gov hasn't heard of Zoom.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Despite a compulsory quarantine, it is better than a full entry ban to all foreign arrivals. Hope the travel bubble is going to grow covering more countries.

I wonder what is going on in US military bases across the country.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

They should also conduct PCR tests on the incoming ones if they have no proof of negative result from country of origin. Or require it before coming in like other countries.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What?! Only 250 safe destination travelers per day?? For the whole summer? What about those Japan residents with non Japan passports stuck abroad?

This government is killing the travel industry and thousands will or already have lost their livelihoods.

So it was fine to keep the pachinko open during the spike and the host clubs have created a second wave and Japanese from Wuhan could go straight home but we have stringent blocks on anyone with a non Japan passport..

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Yep scratching my head

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I need to get back to the States by late July and I am getting worried now that I may not be able to return. That has both positive and negative dimensions.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Depending on the situation, the government will expand the list later to other countries, including China, South Korea and the United States.

China??? Are you kidding me?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Vietnamese and Thai arrivals are very important to Japan, as they provide the slave labor, sorry I mean paid internees, that do a lot of menial jobs here in Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

