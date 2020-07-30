Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan has imposed an entry ban on visitors from more than 140 countries and regions, but the government has said it will ease them gradually Photo: AFP/File
national

Japan to lift virus ban on re-entry of some foreign residents from Aug 5

By Kazuhiro NOGI
TOKYO

Japan will from next week lift a ban on the re-entry of some foreign residents, imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus, the foreign ministry has announced.

Up to 90,000 foreign nationals with residence permits, including students, business people and trainees, are currently stuck outside Japan after authorities banned re-entry from over 100 countries in response to the global pandemic.

From August 5, those who left Japan before their destination countries were added to the ban list will be able to apply to return, the foreign ministry said in a statement late Wednesday.

Those eligible will have to obtain a "re-entry confirmation letter" from the nearest Japanese diplomatic mission and submit evidence of a negative virus test conducted within 72 hours of their flight.

From Sept 1, those conditions will also apply to foreign nationals in other categories, including permanent or long-term residents and spouses and children of Japanese nationals or permanent residents.

Japanese citizens are able to re-enter the country from places on the ban list, and foreigners resident in Japan can apply for humanitarian exemptions to visit countries on the list and be allowed to return.

Laying the groundwork for blaming the second wave on foreigners?

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Finally

2 ( +4 / -2 )

4 months! Remember the virus doesn’t discriminate but the Ministry of INJustice Japan does!

If they don’t update this page http://www.moj.go.jp/EN/nyuukokukanri/kouhou/m_nyuukokukanri01_00003.html why can’t we update their name to Ministry of INJustice Japan? Well at least in English...

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

I think government should focus on boosting the tourism sector by lifting virus ban entry for Chinese tourist. Residents can wait to return to Japan.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

This is good news and was always unfair, but the timing is strange given the record numbers of cases being reported around the globe - including Japan.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I don’t understand why any of the above posts are championing this “change", it is still extremely discriminatory of those who live and work here, pay taxes, have families but are NOT Japanese. If anything, it’s made it even more difficult.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

This is scandalous and disgusting what Japan has been doing to foreign residents who pay taxes, contribute to pension premiums that are used to pay the pension of Japanese elderlies, pay rents, and contribute their work and talent to many companies and institutions in Japan. The fact that they are treated as second zone, dangerous threat to the country is a horrible horrible picture of the country and sadly depicts how little minded, disrespectful and plain inhuman the people in this country can be.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

No reason to praise the government. They have banned foreign residents from re-entry despite them having valid visas. That is not only discrimination, but also shows the real level of omotenashi towards foreigners. I can understand gaijin complaining about being treated like second degree residents here.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

So the same does not apply for Japanese nationals? I.e need to be virus free 72 hours prior to arrival?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Congratulations and bon voyage to all of the folk who will shortly be re-entering the Japanese universe.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What does this "From Sept 1, those conditions will also apply to foreign nationals in other categories, including permanent or long-term residents and spouses and children of Japanese nationals or permanent residents." mean? Does it mean people in these categories stranded abroad?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

