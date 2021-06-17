Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo and other parts of Japan have been under a virus state of emergency since late April Photo: AFP
national

Japan to lift state of emergency one month before Olympics

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan plans to lift Tokyo's state of emergency on June 20, a month before the Olympics, the government announced Thursday as reports said only 10,000 spectators would be allowed at Games events.

Tokyo and several other parts of the country have been under a virus emergency since April 25, with the measure forcing the early closure of bars and restaurants and banning them from selling alcohol.

It is due to expire on June 20, and the minister overseeing Japan's coronavirus response said the government would seek to move Tokyo and nine other regions to looser restrictions.

"We'd like to consult today (with medical experts) about placing 10 prefectures... under quasi-emergency measures," Yasutoshi Nishimura said at the start of a meeting with the advisers.

The looser restrictions would ask restaurants and bars to close at 8pm, but allow them to serve alcohol until 7pm, lifting the current ban on sales.

The virus emergency will not be lifted in Okinawa, which has requested it remains in place for several more weeks.

An official announcement on the move is expected later Thursday, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expected to give a press conference in the evening.

The looser measures are expected to set a cap of 10,000 spectators or 50 percent venue capacity at large events, whichever is smaller.

Local media reported late Wednesday that Olympic organizers are likely to use that 10,000 cap for the pandemic-postponed Games that open in Tokyo on July 23.

Overseas fans have already been banned from the Games for the first time ever, and a decision on domestic spectators is expected in the coming days.

A report expected soon from some of the top medical advisers to Japan's government will argue holding the Games without fans would be safest, and will call for additional rules if spectators are allowed, according to national broadcaster NHK.

With just over a month until the Games open, organizers are attempting to build confidence that the biggest international event since the pandemic began will be safe for participants and the public.

Newly updated virus rulebooks released this week warn athletes they could be expelled from the Games if they violate requirements like mask-wearing and daily testing.

Organizers say more than 80 percent of athletes will be vaccinated and they will be barred from interacting with the Japanese public.

Recent polls have suggested a slight shift in public opposition to holding the Games, with more now in favor of it going ahead than cancelling it.

Previous surveys that offered postponement as an option tended to show most Japanese preferred either another delay or cancellation.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Recent polls have suggested a slight shift in public opposition to holding the Games, with more now in favor of it going ahead than cancelling it.

no, it doesn’t

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

I'd guess a big reason they are doing this is because restaurants and bars are increasingly ignoring these requests anyway. I got home a bit late last night and if I'd wanted to get a drink in a bar or a restaurant it would have been no problem.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good to see the government are placing all our safety first. This is a step in the right direction, let’s go out and support local businesses whilst taking the same precautions as we are now.

Encouraging to see the majority are now in favour of the Olympics being held, it’s what the world needs to take our minds away from the last 18 months.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

shogun36Today  11:55 am JST

Recent polls have suggested a slight shift in public opposition to holding the Games, with more now in favor of it going ahead than cancelling it.

no, it doesn’t

Yup, from here on in, the propaganda machine will be in FULL swing.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Organizers say more than 80 percent of athletes will be vaccinated and they will be barred from interacting with the Japanese public.

Trying to make it seem as if the athletes (foreigners, basically) are the ones who pose a risk to the public here. What's the percentage of the public that's been vaccinated? It's definitely a lot lower.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo