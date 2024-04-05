[ Japan to limit number of asylum applications to speed up deportations ]

Japan will enforce a limit on the number of times foreign nationals can apply for asylum under a new system starting in June, the government said Friday, allowing it to deport people who have been rejected multiple times.

The country's Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Law was revised last year to allow the deportation of those who have made three or more asylum applications, despite criticisms from opposition parties and lawyers who argued it could result in people being persecuted in their home countries upon their return.

Under the current system, immigration authorities cannot return foreign nationals to their home countries while their asylum applications are being processed, and authorities believe many have abused the system by applying multiple times so as to remain in Japan.

The government had sought the change in hopes it will reduce long-term detention in immigration facilities and allow the expulsion of foreigners who fail to comply with deportation orders issued for overstaying.

"We will accept foreigners based on rules to create an inclusive society. As concerns were raised during deliberations to revise the law, we intend to follow up on the situation following the implementation," Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi told a press conference Friday.

The revised law enables authorities to expel individuals who fail to present reasonable grounds in support of their case in their first three asylum applications.

Another rule taking effect on June 10 will allow asylum seekers to live in the community under the supervision of family members or supporters rather than being detained in immigration facilities, according to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan.

