[ Japan to limit number of asylum applications to speed up deportations ]

Japan will enforce a limit on the number of times foreign nationals can apply for asylum under a new system starting in June, the government said Friday, allowing it to deport people who have been rejected multiple times.
The country's Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Law was revised last year to allow the deportation of those who have made three or more asylum applications, despite criticisms from opposition parties and lawyers who argued it could result in people being persecuted in their home countries upon their return.
Under the current system, immigration authorities cannot return foreign nationals to their home countries while their asylum applications are being processed, and authorities believe many have abused the system by applying multiple times so as to remain in Japan.
The government had sought the change in hopes it will reduce long-term detention in immigration facilities and allow the expulsion of foreigners who fail to comply with deportation orders issued for overstaying.
"We will accept foreigners based on rules to create an inclusive society. As concerns were raised during deliberations to revise the law, we intend to follow up on the situation following the implementation," Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi told a press conference Friday.
The revised law enables authorities to expel individuals who fail to present reasonable grounds in support of their case in their first three asylum applications.
Another rule taking effect on June 10 will allow asylum seekers to live in the community under the supervision of family members or supporters rather than being detained in immigration facilities, according to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan.© KYODO
Old Sausage
"..... who fail to present reasonable grounds ....." Isn't survival a reasonable ground?
Asiaman7
Good.
Good.
Lindsay
That’s classic Japan. Reduce the intake number so they can kick them out quicker.
Mr Kipling
That limit should be zero times unless there are very special circumstances.
enmaai
Keep it up Japan, don't be like europe.
Daniel Neagari
Well, no.
Fighto!
Good for the Kishida government.
Japan will accept foreigners on their own terms. The rule should be : one application fail and you're out.
Meiyouwenti
Good move. There should be no tolerance for asylum seekers who have failed to prove their refugee status three times. Under current law, even convicted rapists can apply for asylum to avoid deportation.
factchecker
Doesn't this country have a labour crunch? Why not put them to use jockeying a conbini cash register.
Daniel Neagari
I think your understanding of "asylum seekers" is askew.
rcch
Well done, Japan.
el
Wow, what a mean-spirited crew! What about care for suffering fellow human beings?
If any of the commenters are from Australia, New Zealand, the United States or Canada, your ancestors were all immigrants or refugees. It's not as if any of these people are coming here illegally (the US problem), they're trying to do everything legally but of course, Japan accepts only a fraction of the applicants.
And there IS a labor shortage here. Refugees, and immigrants in general, are something this country needs.
Interestingly, Ukrainians here are evaluated by completely different standards and not even called refugees. Could the color of their skin be the reason? Nahhhh....no way....
Joseph Nippon
Good and I say that as I see the UK 100% destroyed. Send them back. They can apply for a visa the proper way like everyone else. Its an island so they have not followed the process to apply at the 1st safest country.
Gaijinjland
The problem was that Indonesians kept abusing the asylum system. Kind of hard to claim persecution for being a Christian in a Muslim majority country when Christianity is defined in the constitution as one of 4 national religions of Indonesia. They kind of ruined it for actual asylum seekers who needed help.
CaptDingleheimer
Seems like a lot of effort over the 64 refugees they let in in the first place…
justasking
Yup. A lot of Filipino women do this to stay here, work in "entertainment" while they are waiting. Trust me, I know.
Jim
Almost all of asylum seekers in Japan are non genuine ones faking to get a visa to stay in Japan. It gives a bad name to the real asylum seekers and real refugees. There are people who genuinely need help escaping from death in their country but because of the fake ones the whole refugee/ asylum seeking system is getting a bad image!
Kazuaki Shimazaki
It is certainly true that statistically there are very few applicants that make it. So unless you are making accusations against the relevant agencies, you have to defer to them because they know more about the cases than you do (if you even know any particular cases, you probably heard a one-sided account by the Refused and his Lawyer).
And I can't help remembering a certain woman who was just about resigning herself to go home when some "human rights people" told her she can stay if she's sick. Said certain woman applied for asylum in Japan because if she went back to Sri Lanka her assailant might get her ... even though her purported assailant is in Japan. I'd also note that said woman started applying for asylum after she violated the visas she did get both in purpose and time.
When these cases become the poster childs, I think it's only fair that people have suspicion about asylum seekers.
enmaai
pr. 5 10:52 pm JST
Yup. A lot of Filipino women do this to stay here, work in "entertainment" while they are waiting. Trust me, I know
Wow, You're so knowledgeable to know that lots of Filipino women do that. People like you make things hard for us Nurses.
theFu
Two attempts with a different judge for each request then deport them of they don't meet the requirements.
If a VISA expired and they weren't unconscious from a week before the expiration, deport them without any hearing when they awake.
Perhaps the better answer is to limit the number of asylum applications annually, then accept no more. The limit should be higher than it is now, but not so high that the workload becomes detrimental for the people working in the process.
A pre-paid application fee, sufficient to fund the entire asylum process and all workers, prisons, deportations, should be required with the initial paperwork.
No fee payment, deport.
People all over the world have terrible problems. Japan isn't required to be the solution. No country is, unless they instigated a war.
Mark
thank you Japan, i pay my hard earn tax money for better Japan, not for providing free shelter to the refugees.
Strangerland
You pay your taxes for Japan to do whatever they want with them entirely regardless of your thoughts on the matter.
Gobshite
Good, don't be like Europe, parts of which are becoming cesspits.
Moonraker
Some foreigners live in Japan advising against foreigners being accepted into Japan. What makes them so special?
Gobshite
UNCONTROLLED immigration is causing all sorts of problems, economic migrants are NOT asylum seekers. I had to earn the right to live here, I don't see why anyone else shouldn't. Although Japan could be a little easier on true asylum seekers.
Mark
because we love Japan so much and we dont wish to see it degrading to become another England. Because we want out kids, our friends, our family can go to concerts, pubs, restaurants, or anywhere foreigners gathering, and they can safely return home. I believe all the countries in the world welcome legal immigrants, expats. But we really dont wish to see someone who illegals sneak into others' countries, while at the same time maintaining their own culture, their own little group, their beliefs and demands the natives to accommodate them. This is unacceptable
wallace
I find it odd when one group of foreigners condemns another group.
Mark
because you are mixing with people who going through harsh interviews to get the job here, who pay tax, who struggled hard initially by staying in small apartment, who willing to spend their weekends / holiday taking the N1/N2 exams. If you ever mix with those who abuse the system, violate every single immigration rules, unwilling to accept Japanese culture but demands others to accommodate / pamper them for their own beliefs / culture, and shout loudly i am refugees, you all have the obligation to help me!! then you will get the reasons. i really wish to know / help / to have fun with other foreigners in Japan, providing they are staying in the country using the proper legal ways.
Jimizo
I came across some in Japan who loved the relative racial homogeneity. They didn’t even like people who looked like them coming in as it reduced their novelty value.
I come across a few Japanese racists who despised any foreigners coming in. Others had different grades of foreigner. I found the foreigners hostile to other foreigners coming in were of the second type I mentioned.
Not people who generally offer much to Japan or any other country for that matter.
Moonraker
Years ago there used to be foreigners in Japan who had been around for decades and had gone completely native, largely shunning other foreigners, becoming almost indistinguishable from Japanese, except for their faces. They too were often very suspicious of the foreigners getting in to work (economic migrants?) and undermining Japan for them. I wonder if the critics of asylum seekers, bogus or not, can see how they themselves are changing what they "love" so much. No country or culture is immutable.
wallace
Last year 18,000 people applied for asylum but Japan only accepted about 300.
Mark
thank you Europe for being so kind of accepting so many refugees. Anyway Japan adopt different policy, there is no absolute right or wrong, but i believe Japanese voted for this government, and if they dont like the same policy, they will vote and change the new gov again
wallace
The refugee situation is not connected to what has happened in Europe. People cannot arrive across land or in boats.
5 facts about the Muslim population in Europe
https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2017/11/29/5-facts-about-the-muslim-population-in-europe/
smithinjapan
Yeah, Japan accepts way too many refugees at... what is it... one per decade? They won't even call actual refugees, like those who fled from the war in Ukraine, as refugees but created an entirely new status to avoid allowing them in permanently.
Well done, Japan. Well done. Clap clap clap.