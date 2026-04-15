 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to limit power banks on flights to 2 per person from April 24

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government will limit the number of power banks that can be brought aboard commercial flights to two per passenger following incidents involving such batteries catching fire or emitting smoke, it said Tuesday.

Transport minister Yasushi Kaneko told a press conference the new regulations will be enforced from April 24, which will also effectively prohibit passengers from using power banks to charge their devices during flights. They are also not allowed to charge power banks from inflight outlets.

The tighter regulations come in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization's power bank restrictions, which the U.N. agency established in March to safeguard airlines amid risks presented by passengers' lithium batteries.

Japan's transport ministry said power banks with a rating exceeding 160 watt-hours are not allowed onboard.

Passengers are urged to charge their mobile devices directly from electric outlets on aircraft or at airports.

In July last year, the Japanese government began urging travelers to keep power banks within reach on airplanes instead of stowing them in overhead compartments onboard. Portable chargers are not allowed in checked baggage.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mii-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Top Japanese Haircare Brands For Thick and Healthy Hair

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates Real Connections: A Laid-Back Night in Akasaka

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Favorite Work Visa Gets N2 Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Nagahama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Kichijoji: Tokyo’s Most Livable Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Demon Island: Exploring Megijima in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog