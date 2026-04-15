Japan to limit power banks on flights to 2 per person from April 24

The Japanese government will limit the number of power banks that can be brought aboard commercial flights to two per passenger following incidents involving such batteries catching fire or emitting smoke, it said Tuesday.

Transport minister Yasushi Kaneko told a press conference the new regulations will be enforced from April 24, which will also effectively prohibit passengers from using power banks to charge their devices during flights. They are also not allowed to charge power banks from inflight outlets.

The tighter regulations come in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization's power bank restrictions, which the U.N. agency established in March to safeguard airlines amid risks presented by passengers' lithium batteries.

Japan's transport ministry said power banks with a rating exceeding 160 watt-hours are not allowed onboard.

Passengers are urged to charge their mobile devices directly from electric outlets on aircraft or at airports.

In July last year, the Japanese government began urging travelers to keep power banks within reach on airplanes instead of stowing them in overhead compartments onboard. Portable chargers are not allowed in checked baggage.

© KYODO