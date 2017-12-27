Japan to limit work permits for asylum seekers from 2018

The Japanese government has decided to limit work permits for asylum seekers from 2018 on the back of a sharp rise in the number of applicants whose purpose is believed to be just to seek jobs, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.
The current system introduced in 2010 grants work permits to all asylum seekers six months after they file for refugee status. Under the change, the Justice Ministry will only allow people deemed to have high chances of being recognized as refugees to work, the sources said.
Applicants clearly expected to be denied refugee status such as those fleeing debts will be denied the right to work in Japan and deported to their country of origin after the valid period of their stay expires, the sources said.
The number of applications for refugee status has soared since the 2010 revision of Japan's system. The figure surged from 1,202 in 2010 to 10,901 in 2016 and is expected to reach 17,000 in 2017.
But only 28 people were recognized as refugees in 2016, sparking international criticism that Japan is closed to refugees.
The refugee screening process in Japan takes 10 months on average and it can take years before a final conclusion is reached as an applicant can file appeals or resubmit an application.
Work permits are given to assist the lives of asylum seekers during the screening process, but many applicants are believed to have filed for refugee status just to work in Japan, not seeking protection.
Under the new system to be introduced next year, the ministry will conduct simplified screenings within two months on applicants who have resident status in such categories as study abroad, technical training and short-term visits.
Then applicants will be classified into three groups -- people with a high possibility of being recognized as a refugee, those judged to be clearly not genuinely seeking asylum, and those who have repeatedly submitted applications. People in the latter two groups could be deported.
If the ministry cannot immediately determine whether an applicant should be recognized as a refugee in the simplified process, it will continue an individual assessment, the sources said.
A senior ministry official said the new system will be introduced "so as not to make people with high chances of gaining refugee status wait unnecessarily."© KYODO
Only_In_Japan
Jeez. Xenophobia at it's best.
wtfjapan
but thousands of asian workers under the traineeship program at the minimum wage for J companies is perfectly fine!? the countless faces of Japan switching between masks whenever it suits them. LOL
Civitas Sine Suffragio
"Please come and work for us, doing jobs that are dangerous, dirty and hard, at pay rates the children of Yamato spurn, and then remember to go home when you are old and tired and needing pensions and healthcare. Thank you! Yoroshiku!"
smithinjapan
"The Japanese government has decided to limit work permits for asylum seekers from 2018 on the back of a sharp rise in the number of applicants whose purpose is believed to be just to seek jobs, sources close to the matter said Wednesday."
But they're practice of taking in pretty much ZERO asylum-seekers won't change, nor will allowing them to work illegally until their use is done and kick them back from whence they came. Another issue Japan is a disgrace on.
kazetsukai
Japan is NOT the USA and could never be the same. It is not wise to assume otherwise.
As for foreign workers, of which I may be one... every country including the USA has its own and different needs, objectives and purposes. Therefore rules, regulations, policies and procedures are and will be different. While foreigners may want a totally and idealistically open and convenient process that they wish for and want in Japan, they could not and should not "expect" that to be the case.
Now... compare Japan with all other countries...
Every country has the need and right to determine their own way of life based upon their culture, situation, circumstance, and environment...
For Japan now... faced with what is happening internally and internationally, the poltical leaders of Japan saw a need to act in the manner described...
nakanoguy01
why do people even bother seeking asylum in japan? you have a better chance of winning the lottery than of having your request approved.
you'd have to be an idiot to think that japan cares about "international criticism," and deservedly so. as a sovereign country, japan has every right to say who can and cannot remain on her soil.
dcog9065
Good to hear! There are far too many fraudulent asylum seekers and refugees who make an absolute mockery of the legitimate asylum seekers and refugees fleeing real persecution and violence.
It also makes a mockery of all foreigners currently in Japan who are working legitimately. For the sake of these law-abiding foreigners in Japan, this is a good decision
Luis David Yanez
The biggest problem I see with the immigration and refugee system in japan is that most of it isn't codified into law. Basically, in almost all law regarding foreigners there is always a point which says something like "Or what the Minister of Justice deems appropriate".
With this the Ministry of Justice is given basically the right to ignore any law and just implement whatever they feel like at any moment. In fact they have internal guidelines that completely ignore the law, and in fact if they want they can even ignore those guidelines.
This means that anything that has to do with foreigners, everything is at the mercy of a few bureaucrats, and you have basically no legal recourse, because by law they can do whatever they want.
They change whatever they want whenever they want without consulting with anybody.
gogogo
What will the construction companies do for cheap staff!?
gogogo
Subaru also "enjoys" (quote) the profit these employees give... what will they do without their slaves?
kawabegawa198
Good. "Refugees" is the wrong word anyway. These people are economic migrants. Good on Japan.
that person
Wait. There is no “maybe” pile? Only “highly likely”, “definitely not” and “has applied before so, well, no”.
I agree with not allowing abusers yo work, but, if the system is so clear, why does it take years to make a decision?
sf2k
just another cruel outcome on a callous system
paradoxbox
Bad news for Uniqlo, just two or three days ago there was a headline about Uniqlo hiring dozens of these workers.
The reality for all of them is nothing but deportation. The saddest part of it is that they generally do not realize they're going to be arrested and deported without notice.
Ah_so
I pretty much agree with you in this case - the rise in numbers since Japan started allowing then to work is fairly good evidence of this.
The other reason is that if I were an asylum seeker, I would not seek it in Japan - it is hard to get to, the people are not particularly welcoming to foreigners, and the chance of getting a claim accepted are very low. So I would choose almost anywhere else over Japan other than very poor countries.
Makoto Shimizu
Let´s study history. Last century hundreds of thousands of Japanese families had to leave Japan and were very welcome in places as Brazil, Hawaii, Peru, Argentina. Japan was poor, people were starving, they had to leave their home country to very different places. It is the opportunity to Japan to demonstrate greatness, generosity, compassion, humanity.
kurisupisu
The Japanese have little interest in accepting more immigrants. This is what a majority of the population thinks.
( and most are migrants not refugees )
When I see Africans advertising sexual services and standing on street corners as hawkers, Chinese girls offering me a 'massage' then I have to surmise that these are not high class people that will make Japan a better place.
Add to the fact that the population still believes in its uniqueness and purity (ask any high school student as that is what they still get taught in schools here!)then Japan is not the paradise that many believe it to be.....
btfkuri
And that's such a meiwaku ! Meanwhile, 90% of J businesses are crying that they can't find enough staff to hire. That decision benefits noone and increases existent issues. That's just one more case of a country being managed by a minority of selfish senile idiots.
don-in-japan
Yeah... all 28 of them.