Japan to lower passport application fees by up to 7,000 yen

The Japanese government is planning on lowering passport application fees by up to around 7,000 yen, governmental sources said, utilizing part of the revenue from the departure tax that is expected to be raised.

The fee for a 10-year passport is slated to be reduced from 16,300 yen to 9,000 yen. Those for five-year passports, which currently cost about 11,300 yen for people aged 12 and older and 6,300 yen for those under 12, will be lowered to a uniform 4,500 yen.

Five-year passports for people aged 18 and older will be abolished.

The government aims to revise the passport law during an ordinary parliamentary session next year.

The move comes as the government aims to increase the departure tax from 1,000 yen to more than 3,000 yen from July next year, with the extra revenue set to be used to address concerns raised by a surge in inbound tourism.

© KYODO