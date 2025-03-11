 Japan Today
national

Japan to mandate protective steps for firms against abusive customers

TOKYO

Japan's cabinet has approved an amended bill requiring companies to adopt protective measures against overbearing or abusive behavior from business clients or the public.

The bill mandates that firms establish clear rules against abuse and set up a system for victims to file complaints. The move follows a rise in workers quitting or suffering from mental illness due to kasuhara, a Japanese slang term for customer harassment.

The legislation will also task companies with establishing policies against the sexual harassment of students interviewing for graduate jobs and broaden the scope of firms required to disclose gender pay disparities.

The central government will offer guidance or advice if a company fails to respond adequately and will publicly disclose its name if it does not comply with recommendations.

Under the amendment, customer harassment is defined as behavior by a guest, business partner or facility user that goes beyond socially accepted norms, harming the working environment. Municipalities will also need to take steps to address the issue.

The government also plans to revise the country's gender equality legislation to, for the first time, include a statement in its basic principle on the need to address challenges related to female health.

