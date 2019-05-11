Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emperor Naruhito Photo: REUTERS
national

Japan to mint coins to mark enthronement of Emperor Naruhito

TOKYO

Japan will mint gold and copper coins to commemorate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito earlier this month.

The government will craft 50,000 legal tender, 10,000-yen coins, and 5 million 500-yen coins ahead of a key Oct 22 ceremony -- "Sokuirei Seiden no gi" -- to proclaim the emperor's accession, the Finance Ministry said.

The 10,000-yen coin, made of 20 grams of pure gold, will feature a phoenix symbolizing the imperial family on one side and the imperial chrysanthemum seal on the other. It will be sold for 140,555 yen.

Japan Mint will accept reservations for the gold coins for about three weeks from July 11, with delivery starting in October.

The commemorative copper coin, with a face value of 500 yen, will be available at financial institutions from October. On one side it depicts a special throne for the emperor called Takamikura -- placed inside the Imperial Palace during the enthronement ritual -- while the other side shows the imperial chrysanthemum seal.

Japan Mint will also sell 30,000 sets of 10,000-yen and 500-yen coins for 142,593 yen. The price includes a case.

The 59-year-old emperor succeeded the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, the day after his father former Emperor Akihito, 85, abdicated as the first Japanese monarch to do so in 202 years.

